“Everybody wants to wear the number four,” said Kay King, mother of James King.
10 years ago today, July 23, 2012, James went swimming with three friends at Lake Catherine in the Diamondhead area. According to a report by the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, King and his friend were “attempting to swim across a portion of the lake” when King began “having problems staying afloat.”
When he went under and did not resurface, his friends began screaming for help. That’s when a group of people from Texas began to assist the party in searching for King. They were unsuccessful and called the authorities at around 7 p.m.
King’s body was not recovered until three days later, on the morning of July 26.
“James King’s legacy will live on forever,” said Austin Warford, former teammate of King. “Not because he was a good football player, but because of how he treated other people. It didn’t matter if you were a teammate or classmate, he was a kind soul that always had a smile on his face. 10 years have gone by and he is still teaching us that people remember how you make them feel. Yes, the touchdowns, dunks and stolen bases were pretty awesome, too. However, your character says a lot about you and what people will remember forever. That’s what number four was all about.”
19-year-old King, graduated from Malvern High School in 2011, playing his freshman year of football at SAU in Magnolia as a wide receiver. He had planned to transfer to UCA after that fateful summer.
“James was just as admired at SAU Magnolia as he was in Malvern for sure,” said Keidric Dickens, who went on to play football at SAU after graduating from Malvern in 2015. Dickens cites King as one of the reasons that he chose SAU over his other options.
His legacy in his hometown would be even further cemented by his recently formed football camp, the James King 7 on 7, which he started in the summer of 2011.
“He loved helping kids with sports,” said Kay. “Everybody looked up to him.”
As a freshman, he appeared in every game of the season, and his name still appears in the record book for his achievements on the field. He’s tied for fourth place in number of touchdowns scored in one game at 10, he’s placed seventh in number of rushing yards in a single game with 171 yards and he’s tied for third for number of kickoff returns in a single game at six. His crowning achievement, however, is his still-standing all-time record of the most all-purpose yards gained in a single game at 325 against OBU.
He was not only a standout football player, but he also played baseball and basketball very well.
“He loved the sports,” said Kay. “Football and basketball. But, football was his game.”
King played baseball from the age of five up until he was 13-years-old, when he started playing football and later basketball at the age of 16. He then started wearing his signature number four, which he would wear into his time as a Mulerider.
For years after his passing, the number four became a symbol of the school. It became synonymous with being a Leopard. At pep rallies, people would hold up the number in place of the usual “L” during the alma mater.
After retiring the number for a few years, the next person who wore the number was quarterback, Kaylen Burks, who was a close friend of King.
Wednesday, July 25, the night before his body was recovered, a candlelight vigil was held for King outside Malvern High School. An estimated 300-400 people were in attendance.
“He was an outstanding person,” said Kay. “He always put God first, and he was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church Rockport under pastor J.N. McCollum.”
Besides his church family, King was an uncle of five nephews and two nieces, he had three sisters, Yaronda Thompson, Sonya Miller and Jasmine King. He’s also remembered as a loving son to Kay King and James Patrick King.
“He was very thankful for his uncle Randy Dickens,” said Kay. “He went to every game that he had. All the way to Fayetteville. The all-star game was there, and they won it. He was Westside number 31.”
According to Coach John Fogleman, who coached King throughout high school, King was nominated for Freshman of the Conference in the Great American Conference for the 2011 season.
“He was a great player, but an even better person,” said Fogleman. “It was very tragic, what happened. I think about it all the time. Especially this time of year.”
Under Coach Fogleman’s leadership, the Leopards went to the second round in the playoffs in King’s senior year at MHS. The team fell to Dumas, but would go on to the state championships the following year.
“He was always smiling,” said Fogleman. “Very respectful. My kids looked up to him. What a wonderful person. What a life he would have had, not just as a football player, but he would have made a great husband to someone and a great father.”
Both of Coach Fogleman's sons have worn the number four in football.
King certainly left a mark on Malvern, Magnolia and everywhere else that he took the field. His smile and his demeanor can still be remembered by those who knew him 10 years on. On and off the field, those who looked up to King, and what he stood for, continue to hold their “4s up.”