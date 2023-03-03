Gifted girls brought their hand-made craft items to the Arkansans for Gifted and Talented Education (AGATE) teachers conference last week to help the Sacred Valley Project.
At their booth, they explained what they learned about the Sacred Valley Project and how the organization helps girls in remote Andean villages access education.
So far, the girls have raised almost $5,000 which will fund two (and a half!) girls for one year and help SVP continue to provide support for girls’ education.
The girls made the different Peruvian-themed craft items at 5G Jubilees where they learned about Peru and worked with role-model women to make colorful key clasps, garlands, and earrings with pompoms, tassels, and beads.
Read the full story in Friday's March 3 newspaper edition.