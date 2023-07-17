Group 6 Narcotics Enforcement Unit has been in continuous operation for over 20 years conducting drug enforcement and working diligently to make our communities safer.
From January 1st through June 30th of this year we opened 161 new cases and closed 121 cases with arrests.
Four stolen vehicles were recovered, $7863.59 in cash was seized from offenders along with 30 guns. Upon entering the weapons in the system it was discovered that 15 were stolen. It is always satisfying to recover stolen property.
Drugs seized included 2 1/2 ounces of heroin, 2.1 pounds of methamphetamine ICE, 7 grams of crack cocaine, 19 grams of powder cocaine, 2.7 pounds of marijuana, 71 1/2 doses of ecstasy, 25 1/2 pounds of K-2, 325 prescription pills (132 of which were opioids)along with numerous illegally possessed THC products.
One of the greatest concerns in the country right now is Fentanyl.
Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine. According to the DEA an overdose can be caused by as little as 2 milligrams. The task force this year has seized 48.9 grams of Fentanyl. To put that into perspective,that amount could equate to over 24,000 overdoses. Recently the task force encountered a substance called Protonitazene; it is three times stronger than Fentanyl. The task force seized 28 grams which could potentially equate to 42,000 overdoses.
To the right is an example from DEA.gov of how small of an amount of Fentanyl that could cause an overdose.
Everyone be safe and we thank you all for your support!