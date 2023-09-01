Malvern resident Anthony “Tony” Gatlin spent this summer as a Dept of Interior Park Ranger at the US Badlands National Park in South Dakota. This park and its significance for Tony began back in 1983. That year the world watched as a US Marine barracks was bombed and this inspired a young Gatlin, who at the time was in college at Hendrix in Conway, to join the service. He joined in 1983 and began a 30 year service career with the US Military. Beginning with the Marines and moving to the Air Force Tony spent years traveling the US and around the world in many different positions. One such position landed him in South Dakota as part of the Minuteman missile launch team. During the Cold War, America had several sites all over the country that were “hidden in plain sight” with soldiers at the ready 24/7 to launch missiles in the event of an attack on our country. When the cold war ended in 1991 all but one of these launch sites were dismantled. The South Dakota site became part of the United States National Park sites.
While spending time serving with the Minuteman mission Tony had the idea to paint the large blast door that served as an entry to the mission control site. He asked for paint and planned to paint an American flag on the door. Once the paint arrived Tony did not feel the colors he had been given would represent our Nation’s flag properly and he and some fellow service men began to joke that the colors did represent a popular pizza chain. The idea was born for the door and Gatlin set to work painting the door. That door is still part of the site and is shown to visitors to the National Park daily. Earlier this year Tony received a call that there would be an opening for a park ranger in this park for the summer and he was asked to come and fill that spot.
Tony reports “being a part of living history” and getting to be a part of this amazing park that will always be part of his story was an amazing adventure. His family, which includes his wife Erica, his two sons and daughters in law and 9 grandchildren, were able to come to SD and get the full Ranger tour from “Poppy” as Tony is called by his grandkids. They were able to also see Mount Rushmore and see Tony in action with visitors to the park. To have his sons in the place where he stood ready to defend his country while his children were small was an awesome experience for Tony, one he reports he will never forget.
Tony has spent his time after retiring from the military building a photography business, specializing in amazing action shots.l His son Colt has begun to learn all the things about the business and will one day take the helm when Tony retires once again. Once he hands over the business to Colt he plans to spend more time with his grandchildren, traveling with his wife and putting together Lego sets. Mr Gatlin has a love of legos and enjoys putting together large sets and special pieces. He belongs to a lego users group and calls putting the set together therapeutic for him.
Mr. Gatlin, we thank you for your service to our country and for sharing this full circle summer with all of us.