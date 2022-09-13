The 2022 Hot Spring County Fair & Livestock Show took place all through last week at the HSC Fairgrounds, starting with various exhibits and judging events, and culminating in a fun-filled day of contests, exhibitions, live music, and the second evening of an incredible rodeo show Saturday night.
The fun got off to an early start for exhibitors, most of whom were local residents associated with the HSC 4-H Program. Participants began bringing in their animals and setting up their artwork displays and other entries at the fairgrounds on Sunday, Sept. 4.
Setup and display continued Monday and Tuesday, along with a Horse Show at Whiskey Ridge Ranch Tuesday morning and a fundraising event back at the fairgrounds that afternoon.
Students from Malvern Elementary visited the fairgrounds on Wednesday, Sept. 7, for Student Day. The young visitors got to learn more about the important role members of LifeNet, the Malvern Fire Department, and the Ark. Forestry Commission play in the community, as well as check out the awesome vehicles and equipment they use on the job. Clare Graham and Melissa Sparks with the Malvern-HSC Library were also there to read some really cool books to the young crowd.
Thursday and Friday brought more fun by way of livestock shows, special lunch and dinner meals provided in appreciation of the exhibitors, and the first action-packed evening of the 69th Annual Malvern Rodeo.
A Premium Sale took place Friday afternoon, where local businesses helped to raise $40,750 for the youth of Hot Spring County. Quickly following the sale, Bobby Adcock with American Termite and Pest Control was recognized for being the top buyer this year.
Turnout Saturday morning was less than expected, possibly due to the Razorback game early Saturday, and the fact that several other fairs in central Arkansas were also taking place this past weekend. For those who chose to skip the Malvern event, you missed out on some great food and major fun, especially for younger fairgoers.
Rides and bounce houses catered to the youth, and the special livestock shows throughout the week gave younger participants a chance to shine and impress the crowd with their obvious knowledge and the hard work they all put into each project.
