The Hot Spring County Historical Society is looking to find out who is in this yearbook photo from Lono High School grades 9-10 from 1948 to 1949.
They have several names already including (from left to right):
On row one, Arnold Shepherd, Ted Oden and Kathryn Young.
On row three, Betty Sue Gray.
The last two on row four are Gerald Albert Heard and Jo Stone.
Row five is Ruth Crumb, A.C. Cunningham and the girl on the far right is Lorraine Melissa Elliott.
To contribute to the efforts, contact the HSC Historical Society at 501-229-1600.