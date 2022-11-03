rtment held an official grand opening Tuesday afternoon of their beautiful new fire station, located at 712 W. Moline St., with a public dedication and “hose uncoupling” ceremony. The Hose Uncoupling is common practice for fire stations, in lieu of the usual ribbon cutting protocol.
This fun twist on the standard formalities was presented with help from the Malvern High School cheerleaders and the MHS JROTC, and attended by a large crowd of public supporters, city and county officials and other noted guests.
MFD Fire Chief Jeremy Harper welcomed the attendees and invited Mayor Brenda Weldon to address the audience.
“First, I just want to welcome everybody for coming. It really means a lot,” Weldon began. “We’re very excited to have this new building.
“One thing about the city employees, they do lots of maintenance on the things that they have,” she said. “And the old building literally looked good, but it was just about to fall down because it was so old, so this was such a blessing.” She gave specific thanks to the citizens and the City Council for facilitating the action.
Harper then echoed the mayor’s sentiments and noted the time and effort it’s taken to complete the new station.
“It’s been in the works for a long time. For some of us in the fire department, we started on this a couple of years ago,” Harper said. He reiterated appreciation for the City Council’s assistance and thanked numerous individuals and the citizens, in general, before introducing Mr. Orville Albritton to say a few words and kick off the tribute.
Orville is the son of former MFD Fire Chief Albritton, who made great changes to the department’s reorganization in 1948 and faithfully served the community for over 25 years. The department’s newest firefighting apparatus, Engine-1, was previously dedicated to Fire Chief Albritton, and the department unveiled a new plague adorning the truck in honor of the beloved chief.
After Harper and the others spoke, local first responders from other agencies in town and select city officials joined the MFD firefighters in performing the official “push-in” part of the ceremony, where all put hands on Engine-1 to gently roll the impressive emergency vehicle cleanly into the bay of the building’s interior.
The push-in ceremony dates to the 1800s, when firefighting crews had to push their horse-drawn equipment into the bay of the station after returning from a fiery scene because the horses couldn’t perform the maneuver themselves.
The new fire station on Moline Street is positioned where the former North Malvern Station sat from 1954 until early 2021, and Harper said the new facility will henceforth be known as Fire Station #1. The other station in Malvern, located at 1107 S. Main St., is referred to as Fire Station #2.
The new fire station is a large and modern two-story building with a public lobby entrance, large and spacious bays and pleasant living quarters for the heroes who reside there during their work shifts. The new layout and situation of the building offers easy maneuverability for the emergency response vehicles, and the furnishings offer comfort for those who serve our community in such an important role.
The Malvern Fire Department serves the community 24/7 and is reachable by calling 501-332-7611. Emergencies situations should always, of course, be addressed by calling 911.