Associates with the Percy and Donna Malone Child Safety Center (PDMCSC) came to speak to attendees of this month’s Chamber Breakfast at the ASU Three Rivers campus.
The Percy and Donna Malone Child Safety Center is a nonprofit organization that provides essential support and a wide array of services to victims of child abuse and their non-offending family members in a safe and loving environment, in an effort to simplify the process and lessen the trauma victims experience in an already traumatic situation.
PDMCSC’s mission is “To be a place of Healing and Hope.”
Chamber Chairman Herman Grayer, and Pres. Lance Howell spoke briefly before inviting Awareness Advocate/Mental Health Therapist, Tawana Williams to the stage. Williams has a master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and has been with PDMCSC for nearly 10 years, offering compassionate support for victims of child abuse and their families.
Williams took a moment to invite Brigette Williams, GT/EAST teacher at Malvern Elementary, to say a few words. Williams is a Malvern native and the keynote speaker at the PDMCSC’s upcoming “Denim & Diamonds” fundraising gala Oct. 15 because of her personal involvement with the center.
“The Percy and Donna Malone Child Safety Center is very near and dear to my heart. I do have personal experience with what the kids are going through,” Brigette said.
Brigette was only eight years old when a man who was unknown to her kidnapped her from her own home and assaulted her, right here in Malvern. She said it’s easy for people to remove themselves from the idea that something like that could happen here, but it did.
“I promise, if it happened to me, it can happen to your kids, it can happen to your grandkids,” Brigette said. “And I promise as an educator that it happens way, way too often.”
Brigette spoke highly of PDMCSC and similar centers all around the state for centralizing access to different services and resources in an environment that caters to the victim, not the case.
“They provide amazing services for the children where they feel safe,” Brigette said. She said when a victim has to go to one agency after another after another to be interviewed or receive medical exams or counseling, it can just make matters worse.
“It causes second-hand trauma, on top of the trauma you’ve already experienced,” Brigette said. “So what the Child Safety Centers provide for these kids is an amazing opportunity to go to one place, they get their forensic interviews done there, they get all the services they need medically done there, they get therapy, so it’s a fun place, in a sense—I know during that time, it’s hard to imagine that, but it becomes a place where they feel safe, they feel comfortable playing and talking, and they feel loved and worthy by the time that they leave.”
Brigette will be sharing more of her personal story at the 7th annual Denim & Diamonds gala at the Malone Show Barn on Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets and more information can be found at PDMCSC.org/bling.
Read the full story in Friday's Aug. 18 newspaper edition.