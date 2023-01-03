New Year’s Day in Malvern kicked off with two swearing in ceremonies at the Hot Spring County Courthouse for all officials recently elected in the November election, as well as as well as new and returning deputies of the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office.
Esteemed circuit judges from the Seventh Judicial Circuit presided over the separate ceremonies, one which began at the stroke at midnight Saturday evening, and the other which began early the following Sunday morning.
The first was midnight swearing in ceremony for officials and staff of the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office, elected constables and Justice of the Peace Darrin Hardy, presided over by Judge Stephen Shirron.
“We are here this evening at a somewhat historical event,” Shirron began in his address before the ceremony. “It's an honor for me to be here and to preside over the swearing in ceremony of the newly and duly elected sheriff of Hot Spring County, the deputies of Hot Spring County, and also a couple of our constables who have been elected in this last cycle.”
The midnight ceremony is the first of its kind around these parts in recent memory, but seeing as the county technically would not have a sheriff on the payroll after midnight on Dec. 31, Finkbeiner decided to be part of the early swearing in ceremony because he wanted to get on the clock as quickly as possible to best serve the county.
“This is somewhat historical because, to my knowledge, in recent years there has not been a swearing in ceremony that was conducted at midnight on the turn of the hour, when the offices actually become effective after the certifications of the elections have been issued by the governor of the state of Arkansas,” Shirron noted. “Thank you all for being here to witness this.”
