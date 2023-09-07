Did you know that one of the most famous faces in Hollywood history is buried right here in Malvern?
Julie Adams--born Betty May Adams in Waterloo, Iowa, on Oct. 17, 1926--is best known as the helpless heroine and object of the Gill-Man's obsession in the 1954 cult classic, "Creature From the Black Lagoon".
Born to Arkansas natives, Betty May called Arkansas home for a number of years. Her father, Ralph Adams, was born in Malvern but moved his family frequently in relation to his work as a cotton buyer.
Betty May lived in Malvern for a time during her teenage years, residing with her uncle, Rhodope Searcy Norton; his wife, Alice Adams Norton; and their son, John Norton. She also lived in Jonesboro, Blytheville and Little Rock in her youth and was crowned "Miss Little Rock" in 1946 before moving to California to pursue a career as an actress.
Betty May eventually changed her screen name to "Julie" and began her acting endeavor starring in B-movie westerns before tackling the role of Kay Lawrence in the 1954 science-fiction horror classic, which also stars Richard Carlson and tells the frightening tale of a scientific expedition in the Amazon gone horribly wrong.
"Creature From the Black Lagoon" was shot in 3D and depicts a group of scientists who travel to the Amazonian jungle and stumble upon some bones they think show a link between land and sea animals.
While researching the possibility, a curious figure that appears to be part man/part fish arrives on the scene and becomes a dire threat to the whole party, but especially to Kay.
The "Gill-Man" kills several in the party and tries multiple times to kidnap Kay, finally succeeding and dragging her to his cavernous lair before the others come to her rescue.
The 1954 classic film earned Julie Adams a permanent spot in the annals of Hollywood history, and the famous pic of the Gill-Man standing over the beautiful Kay, with her dainty wrist in his beastly grip and a look of horror stretched across her face, is an indelible image that celebrates the best the silver screen has ever offered.
The groundbreaking sci-fi/horror classic has reached cult-like status, as has Adams with her unforgettable portrayal of Kay, but Adams has over 50 other film credits to her name. She worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, even sahring the screen with Elvis Presley in the 1965 musical comedy, "Tickle Me".
