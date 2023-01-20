A discharge of pollutants at the Anthony Timberlands pine lumber sawmill in Malvern has caused concern among the community since landowners first became aware of an issue in 2022, but the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality just approved a final Remediation and Maintenance Plan drafted by the company in question that is expected to properly address the situation.
ADEQ’s Division of Environmental Quality, Office of Water Quality (OWQ) is the regulating branch of the organization that has worked closest with ATI officials to address the issue. OWQ Associate Director, Alan York, sent a letter to ATI dated Jan. 17 that states:
“Thank you for working with DEQ staff to address concerns in the various draft plans over the last months.
“The Remediation and Maintenance Plan, as provided to our office January 10, 2023, is formally approved, with the understanding that sampling results and field observations may impact the implementation and execution of the plan. The plan remains subject to supplementation or amendment, as needed, as additional information is gathered. The supplementation or amendment may include, but not be limited to, additional water, soil, or sediment sampling, biological evaluation of impacted fish, mussels, and wildlife,and potentially different or additional remediation efforts.”
Officials with the company and OWQ have been going back and forth for a few months, trying to finalize a plan that would properly address the extent of the damage and ensure remediation efforts would be sufficient to revive the environment and protect it in the future.
York stated through an earlier email that, “In response to a discharge of pollutants at the Anthony Timberlands pine lumber sawmill in Malvern, the company has been working with the Arkansas Dept. of Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency.”
In response to specific questions regarding testing done at ATI’s behest, after initial ADEQ testing showed elevated levels of toxic heavy metals, irregular pH levels and low dissolved oxygen content levels in the water, York stated:
“The most recent test results are for samples collected on December 15, 2022. Rule 2 sets forth the standards for Metals as Dissolved, not Total. (Total Metals include all of the sample parameter present in a sample, while Dissolved Metals represent only the Metals bioavailable in solution. In the same sample, Total Metals will always be higher than Dissolved Metals.)
“Arsenic, Cadmium, Chromium, Cobalt, Copper, Lead, Nickel, and Vanadium are below detection levels for all sampling locations for the most recent sampling data. Aluminum and Zinc remain elevated over previous background sampling (prior to the known event’s occurrence).
“Samples were first collected for pH and dissolved oxygen (DO) on September 14, 2022. The pH values ranged from 3.72 S.U. to 6.72 S.U., and DO values ranged from 0.16 mg/L to 0.61 mg/L. The most recent samples analyzed for pH and DO were collected on December 15, 2022. The pH values ranged from 6.08 S.U. to 6.6 S.U., and the DO values ranged from 2.94 mg/L to 9.96 mg/L.
“Dissolved oxygen and pH levels are meeting water quality standards with the exception of the unnamed tributary of Town Creek. This is a tributary comprised mostly of storm water and would not be flowing during dry weather sampling.”
The next steps involve the EPA scheduling a walk-through of the ATI facility and their decision as to whether the emergency response phase is complete, which clears the way for the Remediation Plan to take effect. No word yet on when the final walk-through will be done, or what exact plans ATI officials have for the Malvern facility.
For more information, visit the ADEQ website at www.adeq.state.ar.us or call 501-682-0744. The public can access all enforcement report documents related to this incident, including the Final Remediation and Maintenance Plan, through the DEQ website at:
https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/home/pdssql/p_permits_online_npdes_additonal.aspx?PmtNbr=ARR00B476&Category=EnforcementReports&Title=Enforcement%20Reports