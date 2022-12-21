Environmental concerns have arisen from a discharge of pollutants at Anthony Timberlands, Inc., sawmill facility in Malvern. It was determined that a broken elements of a clarification system that was designed to separate oil from water at Outfall 001 led to an unlawful discharge and accumulation of oil and pollutants. Those pollutants made their way down Chatnam Creek and have apparently affected the surrounding land, local wildlife and landowner livestock along the water’s path.
Alan York, Assoc. Dir. of the ADEQ has been in close communication with officials from the company and said they have begun the process of emergency management and are currently compiling remediation plans, which will require final approval from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The facility is still in operation, albeit under an EPA-enforced “Statement of Work” which requires immediate cleanup and testing. ATI contracted TAS Environmental Services, whose staff have deployed booms and pads along a concrete ditch at the corner of Kelly and South Walco streets, south of the facility.
“There has been additional testing conducted that we’ve required of the permittee and their contractors, so testing is ongoing, and testing will be part of the remediation and maintenance, ongoing,” York said.
“From a process standpoint, where we’re at,” York explained. “The permittee, Anthony Timberlands, is still operating under that federal EPA Statement of Work.”
The Statement of Work put in place by the EPA is currently focused on ensuring all the “free product” has been removed from the water.
“We are approaching the end of that phase,” he said. “What will occur after that, or as that closes, is we will have their Remediation and Maintenance Plan.”
ATI turned in their revised plan earlier this month, but illness kept officials from meeting to finalize the plan until this week.
“We’re meeting this afternoon. We hope to have something this week as far as a finalization of that Remediation and Maintenance Plan,” York said. “Once that is approved by our office, then the federal EPA will schedule a walk-through.”
Once officials have visited on-site and determined the Remediation and Maintenance Plan meets all their guidelines for success, the EPA removes themselves, and it’s up to ATI to implement the plan, with close oversight from the ADEQ.
“It will move from that phase to the Remediation and Maintenance Plan,” York said. “And it’s been through a couple of iterations—the initial one they submitted, we gave them back 30 some-odd comments of what we wanted to see changed in that plan, and they gave us a follow-up plan that we’re going through one more time.”
Emails show that Anthony officials questioned the findings of a "release" initially, but York said the company is taking responsibility and working through the process with outside consultants, and in cooperation with state and federal officials.
“I wish that we had a magic wand and could make it all better tomorrow, but the reality is this, this is a project that we’re probably going to be working on for a while, you know, it may be a year,” York said.