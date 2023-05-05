eep Arkansas Beautiful initiative, do-gooders from around the state will all be taking part in cleanup efforts in their respective communities through the coming months.
Keep Arkansas Beautiful is a statewide commission that “inspires individuals to improve their communities by educating, preventing litter, promoting recycling, and keeping Arkansas beautiful,” according to their website.
“We encourage everyone to accept responsibility for maintaining Arkansas’s scenic beauty, environmental health, and quality of life. These efforts positively impact civic pride, livability, and economic growth – creating communities where people want to work, live and play,” the website states.
To that end, local civic and community groups are coming together to present the Quarterly Community Cleanup Day for Hot Spring County, set for Saturday, June 10, from 8-10 a.m. at Centennial Park.
“This time, we’re trying to get more people involved,” said event organizer, Dara Casey. “We would love more people from other communities to join us and do it quarterly, as well.”
Casey said that she will be focusing her efforts in Malvern, and fellow event organizer, Pam Hall, will be centering her efforts in Rockport, but they encourage people from all over the county to either join other participants at the park that Saturday, or to perform a similar cleanup in their own neck of the woods.
“We’re trying to get people to understand it’s not just physically for Malvern and the downtown area, it’s for everybody,” she said.
Whether you will be cleaning in the city proper or in other parts of the county, free cleanup supplies will be provided and available for pickup at the park’s pavilion that morning. After participants take care of the cleanup, they will convene once again at the park to enjoy free food, plenty of fun, and awesome prizes for the groups and/or individuals who collect the most trash during the event.
Read the full story in Friday's May 5 newspaper edition.