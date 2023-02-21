e School are once again offering alumni hoodies for sale, as part of a Malvern Alumni Fundraiser to benefit the MMS Choir Program.
The school does the community-wide fundraiser annually, to help pay for projects and activities throughout the year related to the choral program.
The “Once a Leopard, Always a Leopard, Class of ____” hoodie is now available for $30.
This year’s hoodie option will be orange with black-and-white lettering. Sizes range from small-4XL.
Choir Teacher Makenzie Lee pointed out that anyone who would like to show their Leopard Pride is invited to make a purchase, as the offer is not restricted to former students, and the “Class of ____” line can easily be left off the final design.
Read more details in Tuesday's Feb. 20 newspaper edition.