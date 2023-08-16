The Malvern chapter of the American Legion, Post 11, has new leadership in place—and big plans to get more involved in the community.
“We’re gonna do a lot of stuff,” said the group’s new Adjutant, Jon Tenbrink. His role entails providing administrative support and continuity in the group.
“The adjutant is the personnel officer and personal point of contact for individual members of the post. The adjutant keeps membership records and minutes of meetings, assists the work of other officers and committees, and publishes official orders, announcements and instructions,” as explained on the organization’s website.
Tenbrink is keen on increasing community interaction and the local chapter’s membership, and he is working closely with his fellow Post 11 members and the group’s new Commander, Alan Aldridge, who assumed the lead role on Monday.
“We are veterans, we are veterans’ spouses, grand-kids, my two grand-kids are…If your grandfather or dad or uncle was in the military, you can join,” Tenbrink said.
Tenbrink was in the United States Navy and then joined the Army National Guard’s 39th Infantry Brigade when he moved to the Natural State. He retired from the military in May 2020 after 24 years of service and has since become part of several veteran support organizations, including the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
“I saw combat three times, I went to Iraq three times,” Tenbrink said.
He and the other members of Post 11 want to encourage all current and former military members in Hot Spring County, as well as their close and extended family members, to join the local group.
The first thing Tenbrink and Aldridge have planned for Post 11 is a fundraiser for fellow member, Phil Marshall, who was recently injured in a motorcycle accident while returning from a meeting in the town of Drasco, in Cleburne County, two hours north of Malvern.
Tenbrink and Marshall had been among a group of riders visiting another organization up north in order to offer tips and advice to them about an upcoming Poker Run being planned for the 4th Annual Rumble on the River, to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
A Poker Run is a charitable group motorcycle riding event that is a popular way that organizations raise funds and awareness for different causes. Riders make periodic stops and draw playing cards at each checkpoint to complete their “hand”.
Tenbrink is the State Road Captain for the American Legion Riders, who have
Marshall made the trip with his fellow riders and returned to the local area, then went to another event briefly before heading to his own residence.
“A couple of weeks ago, on his way home, literally three doors away from his house, hit a dog and went down,” Tenbrink said of Marshall’s accident. “He was in the ICU for a couple of weeks. Now he’s getting better, he’s doing physical therapy until Thursday or Friday, and then they’re going to send him home.”
Marshall’s wife and kids are lucky to have him still in one piece and able to return home soon, but the incident has caused the family ongoing stress and financial strain that the members of Post 11 want to help alleviate.
“On the 26th of August, we’re going to do a fundraiser for the gentleman, for our fellow comrade that went down,” Tenbrink said. “We want kids there—we’re gonna have water balloons, we’re gonna have bouncy houses, all that good stuff.”
Post 11 members are going to close down a section of Olive Street that Sunday, along the west side of the HSC Courthouse. As mentioned, they’ll have bounce houses, water balloons and other family-friendly activities, lots of good food, and a group motorcycle ride commencing before the community festivities.
“If you’ve never been to a Bike Rodeo, it’s better than a movie,” Tenbrink shared about the activities planned for that day.
“You do a cake push—they put a cake down in front of you, and you push it, and if you put your feet down, you’re done,” he said.
“And we’re gonna do a slow race—they’ll put a stripe on the road, and then you’ll go to another stripe, and whoever crosses the stripe last, wins,” Tenbrink added.
Tenbrink said a Poker Run will start that morning at 10 a.m., after which, the festivities will begin. Riders will take a circular route down Hwy. 67 to Caddo Valley, then out to Glenwood, then east toward Hot Springs, before the group makes its way back to Olive Street in Malvern. Tenbrink said the party in Malvern should begin between 11 a.m. and noon that morning.
For more information about the upcoming event or American Legion Post 11, please do one of the following: stop by their local office at 218 Olive St. in Malvern, reach out via the “American Legion Riders Post 11” Facebook page, call 870-210-1001 or 501-701-9886, or visit online at www.legion.org.