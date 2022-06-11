The Hot Spring County Historical Society welcomed Marva Jasper to their June meeting Monday evening to share information related to the history of Greater New Hope Baptist Church, where Jasper has been a devoted member of the congregation for over 60 years.
Greater New Hope Baptist Church, located at 1202 W. Sullenberger Ave. in Malvern, is one of the oldest African American churches in the United States and has been a significant and beloved place of worship for generations of African American families in Malvern since it moved here from its birthplace in Saginaw in January 1926.
It was birthed in secret discussions by a faithful group of African American slaves in the Saginaw area of Hot Spring County, and unofficially established after their first clandestine gathering in June 1859.
Jasper has been a strong advocate for the community in her role as Program Manager for the Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC), where she worked for over 42 years before retiring in 2019.
She is a 1966 graduate of A.A. Wilson High School, the Malvern school reserved for African American students, that was named for beloved Malvern teacher Annie Agnes Wilson. A.A. Wilson, operated from 1952 until 1970, when the Malvern school system was finally integrated.
Jasper shared information she had collected over the years from friends and family members who also attended the church, including her mother, Elizabeth Williams Dove. Jasper’s kin were some of the founding members, and she and others have carefully collected as much information as they could about the history and lineage of the church’s organization.
“One of the things that I like to do before I give the history of Greater New Hope Church, I like to give tribute to the counterparts that provided the history,” Jasper began.
Jasper recognized her maternal grandfather, Will Hardy Williams, for sharing the oral history of the church with his wife, Maggie Bryant and their seven children. She also gave special mention of her aunt, Lendora Williams Miles, youngest daughter of Will and Maggie Williams, who thoroughly documented the history of the church for posterity.
Jasper’s maternal grandfather served as a deacon at both the original church in Saginaw—a rural area located along the Ouachita River, between the Social Hill and Midway communities—and at the Malvern location where the church currently meets on West Sullenberger.
The African American settlement in Saginaw was referred to as Brown Town. Its existence and name are not well-known of today, but it was there in Brown Town where several slaves of local landowner Daniel Morrison secretly established New Hope Baptist Church, which would move to Malvern and thrive for 163 years, giving African Americans in Hot Spring County a safe and welcoming place to worship.
Will Williams was the fourth of 21 children born in 1870 in the Brown Town settlement to Lucinda and Crawford Williams.
“Crawford and Lucinda were two of the eight enslaved comrades who assisted in organizing New Hope Baptist Church on June 13, 1859,” Jasper said. “In the mid-1800s, Col. Daniel Morrison brought in slaves from various Southern states to a plantation in the Saginaw community. Rev. Barham W. Whitlow was brought from Tennessee. Lucinda and Crawford Williams were brought from Charlotte, North Carolina.”
Whitlow, the Williams couple, Jasper’s grandparents, and S. Q. Barber were part of the small circle of eight enslaved people who secretly spoke with each other about their common desire to start a church.
“And what they did on the night of June 13, 1859, they traveled down to the banks of the Ouachita River,” Jasper said. “They knew by being enslaved that they had to do it in a secret manner.”
Meeting on the banks of the river in the dark of night to avoid detection, Whitlow gave a powerful sermon that moved the others so greatly, they decided that night to join the as-yet unofficial church. They named that precursor “The Praying Ground” and kept it secret from 1859 until 1865, when African Americans in the area finally learned that they’d been freed.
The Emancipation Proclamation was an executive order issued by Abraham Lincoln in January 1863 that was supposed to be a declaration of freedom for enslaved people, but the change didn’t take hold in many Southern states until Union troops moved through and enforced the legislation.
When Whitlow and his fellow worshipers realized that they didn’t have to hide their gatherings any longer, they revealed the church’s existence and renamed it for a better fit.
“They decided they were going to give the church a different name,” Jasper said. “And they decided they were going to name the church ‘New Hope’, because they had a new lease on life. And they felt that the new lease was gaining their freedom to be able to worship the Lord.”
Rev. Whitlow and the others first built a brush harbor for their public religious gatherings. A brush harbor was traditionally a makeshift, temporary structure in a secluded area, often constructed with wooden poles and wet blankets meant to dampen the noise of the congregation’s heavenly cries.
Whitlow and the others met in the brush harbor until a steady increase in membership dictated the need for a larger and more sturdy log structure, which served the growing congregation well, until a larger frame structure was built.
“One thing that they said that Rev. Whitlow did, he always instilled in the mind of the congregation that all things can be possible if you work hard and trust in God,” Jasper said.
Whitlow served as pastor of New Hope Baptist Church for 25 years, during which time he was a great and faithful shepherd who attempted to help the members instill a legacy for the future of the church. Whitlow handed off his pastoral duties to his successor in 1884 and then began a mission to organize other African American churches around the region.
“After those 25 years of pastoring and leadership Rev. Whitlow gave the church, he traveled throughout Hot Spring County and other towns in Arkansas to establish churches for African Americans to worship,” Jasper said.
Whitlow helped to set up several local African American “sister churches”, including First Baptist Church on Vine Street, New Director Baptist Church in Perla, the former Mt. Willow Baptist Church, and Roanoke Baptist Church in Hot Springs.
The second pastor of New Hope Baptist Church was Rev. S. Q. Barber, one of the original co-founders of the infant congregation. Barber became ill and passed away soon after, and Rev. G.S. Sanders became the third pastor.
Sanders and the congregation demolished the old frame structure and built a new one, dedicating it on June 13, 1913, in memory of Whitlow and the other founding members who first gathered to worship on that special date in 1859.
Sanders served for several years before resigning to accept pastorage elsewhere. Rev. C.L. Dorn was the fourth pastor, serving a few years before leaving, as well.
Rev. L. Pierce was the fifth pastor and served for six years before he also left to accept pastorage at another church. Rev. W. Elliot then served as pastor for five years before moving from the area. Rev. E. S. Moore was New Hope’s seventh pastor.
Jasper deviated slightly into a discussion of the succession of Sunday School leaders at the church, who played an important role in supporting the congregation and helping it thrive. Jasper wanted to highlight the importance of the birth and development of the Sunday School, as well as key decisions in its organization.
“We have pastors, but it takes a congregation to operate a church,” Jasper said. “The Sunday School at New Hope Church had a humble beginning after 1865. New Hope’s first Sunday School began as a Sunday School Bible class with everybody seated together, and they talked about the blessings that God had bestowed upon them and had given them freedom to worship Him in a church building.”
“And sometime during the 1880s, Mr. Quitman Willis—a devoted religious man, Bible scholar and music teacher—was endowed by God to organize a departmentalized Sunday School at New Hope Church,” Jasper said.
Willis designated his daughter, Daisy, as secretary and his wife, Mary, second daughter Marie, and sons James and Jason as Sunday School teachers. Willis also organized a choir for the church during his tenure.
In 1915, after about 40 years of service in the church, Willis and his family moved to England, Arkansas. Chapman Williams, grandchild of founding members Lucinda and Crawford, was elected as the next Sunday School leader.
Chapman served as Sunday School Superintendent until he was drafted to serve in the United States Army during World War I. The congregation elected Chapman’s youngest brother, Albert, to succeed him. Chapman and Albert also enlisted sisters Ida, Lona, Rosetta, and Jeanette and cousins Dovie, Tennie, Sophronia and Callie to help with duties.
Chapman recruited Elnore Williams Stalls to be Sunday School secretary. Elnore was Will and Maggie’s oldest child, a devoted member of the church until her passing in 1985.
Albert and his closest relations chose to leave Brown Town in the early 1920s to seek residence and employment elsewhere because life in Saginaw had grown more dismal due to severe inequity at home.
“At this time, the residents there in the Brown Town settlement in Saginaw had dwindled because, one thing, they stopped sending a teacher to teach the African Americans over there,” Jasper said. “My grandparents decided that in 1925, they would move from there, and they would come and live here in the Malvern area.”
Diverting back to the pastoral lineage, Jasper said that Rev. E.S. Moore, who was New Hope’s seventh pastor around this time, determined along with his dwindling congregation that moving the church to Malvern would be beneficial.
They scouted for an appropriate location and found an old store building on the corner of Morzett Street and what was known to be part of Grigsby Ford Road back then, now known as West Sullenberger.
They renovated the store and moved New Hope Baptist Church to Malvern in January 1926. Shortly after the move, Rev. Moore resigned to accept a position with another church.
Sadly, white people destroyed the original New Hope Baptist Church in Brown Town, burning it to the ground along with several homes of African American residents in the area, soon after the bulk of the congregation had moved into Malvern.
Rev. Clyde H. Nolan, who was born and grew up in the Brown Town settlement, became the eighth pastor succeeding Moore. During Nolan’s eight-year service at New Hope, the congregation demolished the old store building and built a new frame structure in the 1930s.
Rev. N.E. Holsey served as the ninth pastor for a short time, followed by Rev. H.Y. Ellis, the 10th paster who served for three years before passing away.
Jasper then pivoted back to the Sunday School history, saying that Bro. Robert Jordan served as Sunday School Superintendent at the church in Saginaw before moving to the Malvern location.
Jordan left soon after arriving in Malvern, after which Bro. Felix “Preacher” Hughes served in that capacity for a few years. Hughes was followed by Bro. Robert Smith, then Bro. Isom Bennett, then Bro. Booker Lovett, each serving for a short time.
After Lovett left, the congregation asked Albert Williams to serve once again as Sunday School Superintendent. Albert stayed with New Hope from 1940 to 1968 as the longest serving Superintendent at the church.
Albert became ill in 1968 and needed help performing his Sunday School duties. He asked the congregation to allow him to recommend someone and then named his cousin, Lendora Williams Miles, to assist him.
The church agreed, and when Albert passed later that year, Lendora was elected to take over the role of Sunday School Superintendent, a significant honor and important movement in the church. She served faithfully in that capacity until 1978.
Jasper noted that the longest-serving Sunday School teacher at the Malvern location was Hester Marzette, who led the service for an impressive 36 years.
Returning to the pastoral lineage, Jasper said Rev. A.C. Wilcher was the 11th pastor, who served for two years. Rev. I.S. Jacobs was the 12th pastor for three years, followed by Rev. K. McCoy, who served for three years.
Under the direction of Rev. J.A. Taylor, New Hope’s 14th pastor, the congregation tore down the old frame structure and built a brick structure on the lot. They dedicated the new structure in 1955, adding the word “Greater” to the church’s name.
Taylor served for 15 years and passed in 1965, before the church’s debt was paid off. Under the leadership of his successor, Rev. John Henry White, the church paid off its debts and purchased a store building and property across the street from Edwood and Marilyn Gregory to expand the facility.
They utilized the store building for Sunday School classes and the fellowship hall until they completed work on an annex in 1978.The annex was made possible through the faith, dedication and exceptional culinary skills of several women in the congregation, Jasper’s mother included.
The Missionary Society of Greater New Hope Baptist wanted to have more space to worship without tying themselves to a mortgage. Elizabeth Saxton, Inez Williams, Jasper’s mother Elizabeth Williams Dove, and Adele Nolan Pfeifer formed the “Willing Workers Club” and opened a Saturday-only restaurant to fund the expansion.
“They specialized in their favorite desserts,” Jasper said. “They sold fish, chicken, hamburgers if you wanted, and desserts, and everything, all the trimmings that went with it.”
Jasper said the group formed in the mid-1960s, working every single Saturday to raise money for their goal. They reached that goal in 1978. Their success is a shining example of the truth in Rev. Whitlow’s underlying message, that hard work and faith in God will always pay off.
Jasper’s mother passed before she could enjoy services in the new annex, but her selfless service and dedication along with the others ensured the church could expand debt-free, a blessing for future generations.
Rev. White’s skills as a handyman also came in handy in saving the church money. White retired after 17 years, after which Rev. Hubert L. Green took over the pulpit. Green was the first full-time, singular preacher at Greater New Hope, and he and his congregation made many interior and exterior improvements. He began his pastorage in 1982 and served for 12 years before retiring due to illness.
Rev. Jimmy O.T. Lea, the 17th and current pastor, came to Greater New Hope Baptist in 1995. Under his leadership, the congregation was able to purchase additional property and build a new sanctuary in 2002. Rev. Lea and the congregation finished paying off the debt associated with the sanctuary’s construction in November 2021.
Rev. Lea welcomed Rev. Devon Hines Jr., and Rev. James Lee into the ministry. Minister Betty Johnson was brought in to assist Rev. Lea with services. He installed Ron Vaden as a deacon, along with Billy Ray Hill in 2013 and Harold Carradine in 2017.
Rev. Lea holds the title as the longest-serving pastor in the history of the church through his 27 years, and counting, of service at the pulpit.
Greater New Hope Baptist Church is registered with the Arkansas Historical Commission, a move Jasper said was initiated by Alice Marie Burks Stewart.
Greater New Hope Baptist Church was born from a secret, simply longing to serve and worship God—a right which many would say should never have been denied to them, seeing as how Christianity was forced upon the enslaved Africans who were brought to America.
The faith and hard work of the members, the support of other churches and individuals in the area and the everlasting grace of God have allowed Greater New Hope Baptist Church to swell from a small circle of worshipers to a thriving and integral part of the Malvern community.