The Malvern Rotary Club welcomed Nicki Sessions to speak at their October meeting last Tuesday at the Malvern Country Club.
Sessions is a physical therapist who formerly worked in the Malvern area and is currently situated in Hot Springs as owner of New Hope Therapy. She came to the Rotary meeting in her capacity as Chief Operating Officer of Anchored619 in Allegiance, a conglomeration of nonprofit groups unified through their mission to serve the specific health and wellness needs of their community.
The mission of Anchored619 in Allegiance “is to provide health and wellness within the community through the means of education, therapies and services for children to adults with specific needs or assistance.”
Sessions explained how she and husband Brandon began Anchored 619 two years ago after COVID disrupted the normal flow of life, and they felt there was a growing demand for further resources, education and assistance for those with special needs.
“Me and my husband were sitting there, and we were trying to figure out ok, what are we gonna do academically for our kids,” Sessions said. “We have a huge heart for health and wellness in this community.”
The Sessions started Anchored 619 and then quickly built an educational program in partnership with fellow therapist Cindy Young, who had started All Children’s Academy out of Little Rock in 2011 and later moved to the Hot Springs area.
“We started it with an academic instruction program that facilitated, you know, a school base that could be in session during the COVID months,” Session said.
Anchored 619 would eventually absorb All Children’s Academy and also bring Anchored on the Range, Beacon of Hope and Anchored in Hope Respite under the same managing umbrella. The organization as a whole is overseen by a Governing Board of Directors, and each program is run by its own director/s.
All Children’s Academy in Hot Springs is a faith-based educational program that partners with local public schools to provide integrated instruction that blends Biblical teachings, therapy and traditional learning.
“This particular academy does nature-based education, it has small-ratio classroom settings,”
Sessions said.
“We focus on partnerships with the public entities so that we keep funding within the school district,” Sessions said.“That’s one of the real unique sides of what we do, trying to advocate in how do we share the community needs, rather than take from it, and so we currently are partnered with the Cutter School District right now, and we’ve talked to a couple other smaller school districts.”
Read the full story in Tuesday's Oct. 11 newspaper edition.