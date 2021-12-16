Gunnar Shaffer grew up on a large farm that’s been in his family for more than 100 years. He heard tales of a possible Civil War campsite being nearby and went out with his metal detector, looking for bullets or other remnants from that era. Little did he know that he would stumble upon a significant Native Indian cultural site right in his backyard.
When the metal detector indicated something was buried in the ground, Shaffer started digging. About 12 inches down, he found an old metal hay cutting blade, but what was buried underneath the blade was the real special find. “It was just all kinds of bones mixed,” said Shaffer. “I found coyote bones, a turtle shell, little deer bones, all kinds of stuff.”
Shaffer contacted Dr. Mary Beth Trubitt with the Arkansas Archeological Survey’s HSU archeologist research station. He explained what he had found, and her response surprised him.
“She emailed me back and said, ‘You know, you found and Indian trash pit, an ancient Indian trash pit.”
Shaffer stated that Trubitt was eager to investigate further. “She was so nice and said, ‘Let me document, let me classify the site because there has to be something else around there if there’s a trash pit.’ “
