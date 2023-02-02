State and federal officials conducted a walk-through of the Anthony Timberlands, Inc., sawmill in Malvern on Jan. 26—a necessary step in the cleanup process after a discharge of pollutants at the local sawmill on Cabe Avenue caused environmental issues that brought local attention from the Arkansas Dept. of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
As previously reported, obvious signs of contamination in a concrete ditch and along the seven-mile stretch of Chatman Creek, which catches runoff from the ditch via Town Creek and an unnamed tributary west of the sawmill, led local landowners to alert environmental officials to what they first suspected was a problem with the city sewage system.
After ADEQ inspectors conducted visual observations and pertinent testing, they alerted officials from Anthony Timberlands that their facility was responsible for a contamination of the waterway. Alan York with the ADEQ’s Division of Environmental Quality, Office of Water Quality, stated the following in an email correspondence with ATI President, Steve Anthony:
“While the investigation is ongoing, we believe that there has been a substantial, and potentially ongoing, release of hydrocarbons and other pollutants from the Anthony Timberlands – Malvern facility. That conclusion has been reached as a result of multiple visits to the area by DEQ staff that includes sampling events and field observations. DEQ staff visited the Anthony Timberlands facility or the surrounding area regarding this matter on September 13, 14, 16, 19, 21, 22, 27, and 29. I have included a copy of lab results of samples collected from the unnamed tributary to Town Creek just downstream from the concrete ditch adjacent to your facility, as well as a selection of photographs of some of the issues discovered. I will, of course, provide inspections reports as they are completed.
“Substantial oil sheening, from what is believed to be hydraulic fluid, has been observed at your facility. It appears that the oil has flowed from your facility into the concrete ditch on the south and west side of the facility. The concrete ditch at, and below, your facility was also observed to be oil stained. The concrete ditch flows to an unnamed tributary to Town Creek. The unnamed tributary to Town Creek, identified in the attached sample results as AT7, shows the presence of numerous pollutants that DEQ is concerned about. It is then believed that the oil flowed from Town Creek to Chatman Creek and downstream toward the Ouachita. There has been significant oil sheening observed downstream in Chatman Creek as well as a significant layer of bottom deposits in the creek that are believed to be the result of biologic decomposition of the oil. The visual appearance of the downstream oil sheen appears to match the oil sheen observed in, and coming from your facility. These circumstances have negatively impacted downstream landowners adjoining Town and Chatman Creeks.
“DEQ has serious concerns regarding the migration of the oil and this decomposed residue and its continued migration down Town and Chatman Creeks to the Ouachita River, and the negative impacts on those waterbodies.
“Given the available information, DEQ believes that it is prudent that Anthony Timberlands-Malvern take action to mitigate the environmental impacts and the negative impacts to downstream landowners.
While the EPA and ADEQ are busy preparing official responses for the press about the Jan. 26 walk-through, Anthony indicated that the facility inspection went well. The Malvern sawmill resumed operations on Jan. 30, several days shy of the 30-day stint previously stated when they announced they were pausing operations on Jan. 7.
