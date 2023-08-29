Anthony Timberlands, Inc, (ATI) was recently struck with hefty fines that were proposed in relation to a fatal injury that took place earlier this year at the ATI sawmill in Bearden. The company is also facing a huge financial penalty related to violations of the Arkansas Water and Air Pollution Control Act last year at their Malvern facility.
According to an Aug. 17 article in “Insurance Journal”, the Arkansas-based sawmill operation is facing harsh monetary penalties proposed by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), after a 39-year-old ATI employee died at the company’s sawmill in Bearden while working near an automated lumber stacking machine.
“Inspectors with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration found the employee of Anthony Timberlands Inc. was cleaning around and beneath the machine in February 2023 when its hoist table fell on them,” according to the article. “Inspectors learned the company had the lumber stacking system installed in July 2022 without any barrier devices to prevent employees from entering the area beneath the stacker hoist.”
According to an investigation summary of the incident, “At 7:49 a.m. on February 3, 2023, an employee was cleaning up lumber and stickers around the lumber stacker. The employee was removing wood from beneath the stacker, when it descended to the bottom position. The employee was killed due to crushing injuries to the chest and back.”
OSHA cited ATI for four “serious violations” at the Bearden location, which includes citations for “failing to provide lockout and tagout procedures to prevent a machine from starting and moving during maintenance, not ensuring that guards were in place beneath the stacking system, failing to provide barriers to stop employees from entering the danger zone and not making sure to have signage in place to warn employees about crushing hazards.”
According to the article, OSHA proposed $218,759 in penalties against ATI for the violations found at the Bearden sawmill after the fatal incident. This is one of several repercussions the company has faced for serious injuries onsite at one of their sawmills.
Kia McCullough, OSHA Area Director in Little Rock, was quoted in the article as saying, “This is not the first time an employee of Anthony Timberlands Inc. has died due the company’s failure to follow established safety requirements for working near automated machinery…This company’s continued disregard for the safety and well-being of its employees is inexcusable and must stop. Ensuring workers’ safety is not optional, it’s the law.”
The company had previously been cited by the regulatory agency for another fatal incident that took place at the Malvern sawmill in August 2022, when an employee “suffered fatal injuries when an unguarded sharp chain activated.”
According to an investigation summary of the incident, “At 9:15 p.m. on August 26, 2022, an employee was operating a Sharp Chain, Model 3916-001 machine at a lumber resawing and planing facility. When the machine indicated by error message that there was a blockage at the photo eye lens sensor/profiler head, the employee entered the machine and attempted to remove the blockage. When the employee cleared the blockage, the machine activated and the employee was pinned and crushed between the profiler and the machine frame. The employee was killed when he suffered lacerations from the machine blades and blunt force to the chest, neck and back of the head.”
Another non-fatal incident occurred at the Malvern sawmill February 2022, after which the company incurred a $13,674 penalty for safety violations.
“At 4:45 p.m. on February 19, 2022, Employee #1 was tracking a section of chain to re-brad on the merchandiser. He was walking along a catwalk and reaching out to grab a sheet of steel that had been a portion of the merchandiser when it began to fall towards him. He shoved it back and lost his footing, falling from the platform to the ground below. The employee sustained multiple injuries and was hospitalized for treatment,” as stated in an investigation summary of the incident.
ATI was also reprimanded after another non-fatal incident that occurred at the Bearden facility in January 2020, when an employee’s thumb was amputated after it “made contact with an unguarded chipper feeder”.
“At 1:22 p.m. on January 21, 2020, an employee was checking the belt size on the chipper feeder when energy was restored to the machine and the employee's thumb came into contact with the moving belt. The employee suffered amputation of the tip of his left thumb and was treated without hospitalization,” according to the investigation summary of the incident. The company was fined over $76,000 in penalties related to the incident and repeat violations.
In addition to the OSHA findings, ATI received notification of a Proposed Consent Administrative Order in a letter dated Aug. 16, addressed to Wilson Anthony, the company’s Director of Regulatory Compliance, from the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality (ADEQ).
“The Division of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has determined that this CAO is necessary to ensure compliance with the Act,” as stated in the letter signed by Tiana Toups, Enforcement Analyst for the ADEQ’s Dept. of Energy and Environment, Office of Water Quality.
The ADEQ has proposed a civil penalty in the amount of $504,000 against ATI for violations found at the Malvern sawmill in relation to a faulty clarifier system, a discharge of contaminants into a local waterway, and an excessive accumulation of wood waste debris.
On Sept. 29, 2022, ATI’s sawmill in Malvern was identified as a source of pollutants that were found in Chatman Creek, a seven-mile long waterway that connects to the Ouachita River.
According to the letter, Anthony Timberlands has 20 days to respond to the proposed Consent Administrative Order. Their acceptance of the proposed civil penalty will settle that portion of the matter with the state regulatory agency, but the $504,000 fine is in addition to their continued commitment to the remediation plan the company and ADEQ agreed on earlier this year, which was established to address the cleanup needed at the Malvern sawmill and surrounding area.
“Failure to contact the DEQ, Office of Water Quality, Enforcement Branch in response to this CAO within (20) calendar days of receipt of this letter, will constitute rejection of the settlement offer and unilateral enforcement action may proceed through a Notice of Violation (NOV),” as stated in the letter.
“In addition, you may have the option of directing a portion of your penalty toward a Supplemental Environmental Project (SEP) to advance environmental interests,” the letter addressed to Anthony states. Generally, a SEP will not reduce the recommended administrative civil penalty by more than thirty-five percent (35%); however, the DEQ Director has the final authority to establish the level of mitigation of a penalty,” the letter states. No word yet on ATI’s response to the proposed order and penalties.