Anthony Timberlands is pausing operations at its pine lumber sawmill facility in Malvern. ATI President Steve Anthony shared the following press release and internal memo with MDR to inform the community of its actions in response to the community uproar caused by a discharge of pollutants from the Malvern facility into a nearby waterway.
The following is the official press release from ATI:
PRESS RELEASE
Effective 01/07/2023, the Anthony Timberlands, Inc (ATI) sawmill in Malvern, AR will pause operations for one month. Additionally, lumber inventory levels will be drawn down at the facility’s planer mill at which point it will pause operations.
Recent actions by downstream landowners, facility neighbors, and local government officials have led ATI to determine that operating at this time is not in our best interest. Once the facility’s Remediation and Maintenance Plan is in place over the next month, ATI will evaluate its options going forward and whether residents and local government officials desire the 180+ jobs and $12M of payroll that the facility brings.
Steven M. Anthony
President
The following is a memo sent to Anthony Timberlands employees at the Malvern Plant site. ATI has authorized the release of this information to the public.
January 3, 2023
MEMO TO: ATI Malvern employees
You should know that there is a move afoot to force closure of the Malvern sawmill.
It is alleged that due to a massive petrochemical spill, landowners downstream of the Malvern mill suffered damage to their livestock. This is untrue. There has never been, in the 48 year history that ATI has operated the Malvern sawmill, any kind of large scale petrochemical spill. During that time, we have not had a single environmental complaint.
The Malvern mill generates VERY LITTLE “process water” discharge, primarily kiln condensate and boiler blowdown, which is essentially city water. Over 99% of any water discharged from the Malvern plantsite is stormwater discharge. Rainfall.
Rainfall runoff can pick up pollutants from an industrial plant site. Because of this, stormwater is routed to a water clarifier, where particulate matter and petroleum products are separated before clarified water is discharged. Periodically, the clarifier is cleaned, to remove any petroleum product accumulation.
In normal rainfall events, water is pumped from the clarifier to our log watering, settling pond and no discharge occurs. During periods of heavy rainfall, clean water is discharged from the clarifier. Only in the event of massive floods, when the clarifier capacity is overwhelmed, can the contents of the clarifier enter our stormwater discharge. Even in this case, the volume of pollutants is not large, especially in relation to the enormous volumes of rainwater involved.
By the time our stormwater discharge reaches Town Creek, then Chatman Creek, our discharge accounts for only a tiny fraction of the water in those streams; not enough to sicken a mouse, much less kill a cow.
ADEQ performed water quality analysis in 2019, 2020 and 2021 on Chatman Creek which found no impairment, or presence of heavy metals.
Finally, due to a collapse in the market for wood fuel, we have accumulated a large pile of wood waste. The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) considers this an “unpermitted solid waste dump”. This solid waste is 100% composed of bark, wood waste. There is no other material in it, and it poses no danger whatsoever.
We are working with ADEQ to ensure that our water permitting and management programs are in compliance with their regulations and are working to resolve the issue concerning the wood waste pile.
Despite this, a small group of Malvern community members have sought to convince local political leaders to advocate closure of the Malvern sawmill. The Hot Spring County Quorum Court passed a resolution to that effect last week.
Most communities expend great effort and go to great expense to attract the kind of investment we have made in the City of Malvern. Many in the Malvern community appear more than happy for us to simply go away.
It is certainly a possibility that we will no longer be able to operate a sawmill in Malvern. Any corrective measures face serious space constraints. If you value your job, and appreciate the contribution that ATI makes to the economy of Hot Spring County, I urge you to speak up in our defense and contact your political leaders.
Up until now, we have sought to simply work with ADEQ to resolve the issues in this case. However, by failing to address the matter, we have allowed others to control the narrative and spread misinformation unchallenged.
In light of the intense opposition by members of the Malvern community, and local political leaders, it will be necessary to pause manufacturing operations at the Malvern sawmill effective close of business January 6. During this temporary closure, ATI will evaluate its options going forward and determine whether local residents and government officials desire the 180+ direct jobs and $12 million annual payroll that the facility brings.
Steve Anthony