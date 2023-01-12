On Saturday, January 7 a paint party was held at the Antioch Community Center to raise funds for the installation of plumbing pipes to hook the building to city water after the theft of the buildings well pump.
Seven attended the event from the Antioch area, Glen Rose area and as far away as Arkadelphia. Several donations were made by non painters at the event as well. Total funds raised were $255.
The event was hosted by Melissa Morgan. Artist Gretchen Ritchey taught the party and artist Brandon Rimmer assisted.
Ann Williams, overseer of the building stated that she and the board members are very appreciative of those that attended and helped raise funds.
Money is typically raised each year when the community hosts a Decoration Day with a potluck dinner and singing. This event was halted in 2020 due to COVID.
Each month the building has a bill for lights, and now a monthly water charge. Heat is generated by propane heaters, which can be costly as the price of fuel increases.
To donate to the Antioch community building checks can be mailed to Ann & Arnold Williams - Antioch Community Center, 4211 Antioch Cemetery Road, Donaldson, AR 72941.