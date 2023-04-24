April Chamber Breakfast

Matt Twyford, Community Development Director, with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission presented a short program to those attending April’s Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Thursday morning.
Mr. Twyford explained to the large group that the Economic Development Commission is an agency that works on getting jobs to Arkansas, working with communities all over the state to recruit new business and working with existing businesses in finding new ways and places to expand. They strive to help communities identify problems and barriers in bringing in new industries and connect them with resources to get their communities ready for new growth.
The AEDC assists communities in finding ways to develop to make their spaces more competitive and successful. Mr. Twyford reported that some ways a community can be ready for expanded growth is to “have good leadership in place, have good working relationships and collaborations with neighboring communities and to be devoted to improving the quality of the existing workforce.”
He stated is important for Arkansas communities to tailor their recruiting of new business to showcase the amenities unique to there area. People want to work in a place they want to live, so a new business has to be able to show potential employees that moving into a new area is somewhere they will want to stay.
