Malvern/HSC Library
Photo by Virginia Pitts.

Saturday, April 1st

Love Our Children Day 9 am to 1 pm

Drop by the library with your children for a special surprise.

Monday, April 3rd

Story Hour – Easter 10:30 am

Join us in the community room for Easter themed stories, songs, crafts and fun.  No registration necessary.  

Monday, April 3rd

Prom Makeup Giveaway

We will be giving away prom makeup supplies.  Please see the circulation desk to make your selection.

Tuesday, April 4th

Peep Adoption

Pick up your take and make Peep adoption kit.  They love listening to you read!  You will receive a Peep, adoption certificate, Peep record book and supplies.  

Tuesday, April 4th

Maker Space  1 pm to 5 pm

Drop by our Maker Space to use our 3D printer, Oculus, Cricut, Bots or other supplies.  

Thursday, April 6th

Scavenger Hunt 12 Noon to 7 pm

Take a look for a book. You might find something special from our 3D printer hidden among our collection.  Supplies limited.

