Malvern, AR (72104)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.