Arbor Oaks always has something fun cooked up for their residents, and that surely is the case with their next tasty project, which gives the community a chance to collaborate with the residents on a fun and helpful fundraising project.
“Our Residents has decided that they would like to create a cookbook,” stated the facility’s Activity Director, Kathy Florence, on a flyer created for the announcement. “If you would like to help them out, please bring any recipes that you would like to share and have published in their cookbook. Our residents would really appreciate that.”
Recipes can be submitted by direct message on Facebook or dropped off at the care facility, located at 105 Russellville Rd. in Malvern. Florence said they have a few recipes collected but are in need of many more to compile a cookbook worthy of sharing with those interested.
Proceeds from the cookbook will go toward planned activities for the residents, as well as a Christmas fund the facility applies toward the holiday celebration each year, treating their residents to gifts, goodies and good times all through the winter holiday season.
“We’ve been doing this for quite a while, we just haven’t really got a lot of recipes,” Florence shared. The cookbook project is in addition to numerous fundraisers the facility will conduct this year in their mission to make residents at Arbor Oaks feel welcome and comfortable. It’s one of many ways the staff show the residents that they are valued members of the Arbor Oaks family.
Read the full story in Tuesday's Feb. 14 newspaper edition.