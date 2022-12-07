Arbor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is once again hosting their Holiday Open House and Annual Christmas Tree Display!
This event is set to take place on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 2-5 p.m. at the residential healthcare facility, located at 105 Russellville Rd. in Malvern.
Come on in to visit with the residents and enjoy cookies and punch while getting a gander at all the creatively decorated trees that will be on display that day. The living room at Arbor Oaks will be lined with several festive and innovatively decorated Christmas trees, put together by participating local businesses, organizations and individuals who want to share in the communal joy of spreading Christmas cheer to the appreciative residents and guests.
If you want to add your own creative contribution to the tree display, it’s a great way to get the name of your business or organization out into the community while bringing a smile to the faces and hearts of Arbor Oaks residents.
“Bring in your own tree (normally 4-6 feet), decorate it in the living room while visiting with the residents. Please place the name of your business on the Christmas Tree,” according to the flyer related to the event.
The facility suggests for participating groups to use uncommon decorations, including company-related items displaying their logo, hairbrushes, rollers, combs, medicine bottles, facemasks, dog bones, pencils, rulers, crayons, coffee mugs, spoons, and other such unorthodox items.
The flyer with all related information can be seen on the facility’s Facebook page, but the most important thing for decorators to remember is to have fun with it, while bringing that same spirit of fun to the residents.
Arbor Oaks Community Relations Director, Connie Rook, said this will be the fourth annual holiday display at the facility, and residents and staff alike really look forward to the event every year.
“It’s a show-and-tell where other businesses will come in and display their trees to make our residents happy,’ she said.
“They just bring a tree, anywhere from a three foot to any size they want, and put it out for display,” Rook said. “It’s almost like a competition in a way with some of them, our regulars who do this, and so they’re trying to outdo others, so each year they get better.”
Trees started being set up Nov. 28 and have been trickling into the facility since then. The full display to behold during the Open House on Thursday is sure to be a sea of Christmas greenery, festive colors and lighting, unexpected adornments and surprises galore in store for the residents, guests and visitors.
Rook encourages those who come by during the Open House event to be sure and meet the new Arbor Oaks Administrator, Jim Towers, who is quickly building a happy home amongst his new Arbor Oaks family. For more information about the Open House, the Christmas Tree Display, or for other information about the healthcare facility, call Arbor Oaks Healthcare and Rehab at 501-332-5251 or visit www.arboroakshc.com.