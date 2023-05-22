Arbor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Malvern hosted family and friends at their annual Mother’s Day Tea Party on Friday, May 12.
The staff went all out, as usual, to make Mother’s Day a wonderful experience for residents and their loved ones. Many in attendance were donning lovely spring hats, and Angela Sexton, the reigning Ultimate International Miss (UIM) Elite Mrs. Diamond State, stopped by in her gorgeous sash and crown to visit with the residents and lend a hand in passing out the numerous gift baskets and prizes.
The facility posted their gratitude on social media to the Dietary Department for the fabulous spread of food, as well as to Activities Director, Kathy Florence and other helpful hands for their great ideas and hard work facilitating the event. They gave special thanks to Bobbie Michelle Walker for carving a cool and useful watermelon sculpture that adorned the main table, along with a tasty array of fruit, sandwiches, cupcakes and other treats.