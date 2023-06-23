Staff with the Arkansas Department of Transportation were in Malvern Tuesday June 20th for an informational meeting of the proposed Job #061611.
Members of ARDOT set up maps and answered questions at First Presbyterian from 4-7PM. This proposed project is to replace two Hwy 270 bridges over Interstate 30 in Malvern, as well as interchange improvements. The exit ramps in this location will also be updated and improved.
The purpose of this project is to increase capacity and safety of the weaving sections and ramps that make up this interchange.
Staff on hand Tuesday shared the project is set to begin tentatively in summer of 2024 will take up to approximately 30 months. This meeting was to not only inform the public of this project but also to answer questions and take comments from our citizens.
You can use the QR code to see the proposed project map. You can visit www.ardot.gov/publicmeetings to learn more about the project, watch a short information video and fill out the comment form. ARDOT is asking for input from locals and will take comments until July 5th, 2023. You may fill out the online form for comments or call 501-569-2281 for questions and comments.