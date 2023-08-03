An Arkansas woman hit it big in the July 17 Powerball drawing and has finally come forward to anonymously claim $2 million in winnings.
The woman chose to keep her identity a secret, and lottery officials obliged when she came in to claim her prize and pose for a photo-op on Tuesday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock.
“The $2 million Powerball® prize winner from the July 17 drawing claimed her lottery winnings today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center in Little Rock. She is a resident of Jonesboro and has elected to remain anonymous,” according to an Aug. 1 press release from lottery officials.
The woman reportedly bought her winning ticket—a random Quick Pick with a multiplier of 4—from Jordan’s Kwik Stop in Bono, about three-and-a-half hours northeast of Malvern. Her numbers matched the five winners on the white balls selected in the drawing, but not the winning Powerball number.
According to a story by THV11, the woman told lottery officials that she felt a “sudden urge” to go out and buy a ticket to play the lottery the night of the drawing.
“I play the lottery a few times a year and saw advertising that the jackpot was really big, so I told my husband that I needed to purchase a ticket,” she said.
The woman later checked the lottery’s website and realized that she had won but was unsure of the full amount until confirming with her husband and other family members. The couple said they intend to pay off their mortgage and purchase new vehicles, as well as buying a home on the Spring River in Hardy and prepping for retirement.
The anonymous woman is one of several big winners Arkansas has seen recently. Just this past week, four people claimed prizes of varying but substantial amounts. Two Arkansans won $100,000 apiece, and two others each won $50,000 prizes.
Read the full story in Thursday's Aug. 3 newspaper edition.