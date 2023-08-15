Approximately 160 Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Cadets and their instructors from 14 Arkansas high schools participated in a week-long leadership training summer camp earlier this summer at Camp Robinson Maneuver Training Center Area.
The camp was an opportunity to showcase Arkansas’ Army JROTC Cadets participation in their annual training camp, which provides cadets the opportunity to show growth in self-confidence, leadership abilities and learn team building skills.
On Monday, June 26, 2023, Army JROTC Cadets from Malvern High School traveled to Camp Robinson to participate in the annual Arkansas JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC).
Eight Malvern Cadets joined 134 others from across the state for the JCLC experience. The 8 Cadets were: Cameron Courtney, Laekyn English, Kevin Lane, Sa’Maya Mauldin, Sirius Nitzke, John Stringer, Takoda Sullivan, and Carly Teeter.
JCLC is a week-long leadership training experience in a pseudo-military environment. Cadets negotiate the Air Assault obstacle course, rappel off the 40 foot tower, complete a Cadet Challenge Physical Fitness Test, and learn both water and land survival techniques.
Additionally, Cadets are organized in Companies, Platoons and Squads and given leadership positions that rotate daily. Cadets in leadership positions are evaluated on their leadership abilities as they learn from the experience.
To enhance the military environment, Cadets sleep in military barracks, eat in a military style dining facility, and wear military uniforms while in training.
Platoons compete for the over-all Best Platoon at JCLC and they earn a Red “Best Platoon T-Shirt. Two Malvern Cadets, Sa’Maya Maudin and Carly Teeter were members of the Best Platoon- 2ND Platoon.
Cadets also win medals for Cadet Challenge. Three Cadets from Malvern JROTC, Laekyn English, Takoda Sullivan, and Sa’Maya Mauldin won individual awards.
Mauldin won second place female for sit-ups and 2nd place female for pull-ups. Cadet Sullivan won 2nd Place male pull-ups and sit-ups. English won 1st Place female for sit-ups.
Army JROTC Instructors from 14 high schools across the state came together to plan and execute the 2023 Arkansas JCLC. “It takes a lot of work before we even get here”, said Colonel (Retired) Pat Daniel from Malvern High School. Daniel serves as the JCLC Commander.
This year’s training was even more challenging with the extreme temperatures. “It was hot, but we know how to train safely in the heat” said Sergeant Major (Retired) Darryl Dean the JCLC Command Sergeant Major from Sheridan High School.
In addition to the Army JROTC Instructors, the JCLC is supported by Officers and Soldiers from Arkansas Army National Guard, U.S. Army Active and Reserve Recruiters, School Nurses, chaperones, and bus drivers.
“We also receive excellent support from the Arkansas Chapter of the Association of the United States Army and other community organizations”, said Daniel. “We even had a visit from our very own Malvern Lions Club represented by Lance Howell, Executive Director of the Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce and Malvern Police Chief Donnie Tabor. It takes a lot of folks to put this on, and we appreciate each and every one of them”, he added.
“This is just a great experience for the kids”, said Dean. “And it’s worth all the hard work”, he added. The 2024 JCLC event is already scheduled for June 3-8, 2024 at Camp Robinson.