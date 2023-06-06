CONWAY, AR (06/04/2023)—Arkansas Boys State is proud to induct two exceptional alumni of the 82-year leadership and civic engagement program, Duncan Baird and Bishop Robert Rudolph, into the Arkansas Boys State Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony took place on Friday, June 2, during the closing ceremonies of Arkansas Boys State at the University of Central Arkansas.
Dr. Lloyd Jackson, executive director of Arkansas Boys State, expressed his pride in inducting these exceptional program alumni into the esteemed Arkansas Boys State Hall of Fame.
"Duncan Baird and Bishop Robert Rudolph have lived truly remarkable lives, serving as exemplary role models for our delegates and embodying the core values of Arkansas Boys State," Jackson said. "They have consistently represented our program with distinction, leaving a lasting impact on their communities and the state of Arkansas."
The Arkansas Boys State Hall of Fame induction ceremony not only recognizes the outstanding achievements of Duncan Baird and Bishop Robert Rudolph but also celebrates the transformative power of the Arkansas Boys State program. Through hands-on civic engagement and leadership development, Arkansas Boys State empowers young men to take their skills and knowledge to become the next generation of influential leaders and responsible citizens in the state.
About Duncan Baird
Duncan Baird, a 1997 alumnus of Arkansas Boys State, has exemplified extraordinary leadership and dedication to public service throughout his career.
Baird's commitment to public service led him to serve as a member of the Arkansas House of Representatives from 2008 to 2015. During his tenure, he played a vital role in shaping important legislation and policies, particularly in the areas of fiscal responsibility, education, and economic development. Baird's passion for improving the lives of Arkansans led him to join the staff of Gov. Asa Hutchinson as Budget Director and Senior Advisor after completing his term as a state representative. His financial acumen and strategic expertise contributed significantly to the state's fiscal management and governance.
Currently, Duncan Baird continues to make a profound impact on the state of Arkansas in the private sector. He has brought his vast knowledge and experience to the Walmart Corporation in Bentonville, Arkansas, where he works in employee benefit management.
Baird holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Arkansas State University.
About Bishop Robert Rudolph
Bishop Robert Rudolph, an alumnus of Malvern High School, attended Arkansas Boys State in 1985 and was elected Arkansas Boys State Governor by his peers. Ordained at the age of 16, Bishop Rudolph has served as a minister for the Church of God in Christ throughout his career. Recognized for his faith and dedication, he has been a source of guidance and inspiration for communities throughout the state.
In addition to his religious duties, Bishop Rudolph has made significant contributions to the state of Arkansas through his active engagement in public service. He has served as a reading clerk for the Arkansas General Assembly, an aide to a U.S. Congressman and as Special Assistant to the Governor, where he worked closely with the executive office to address critical issues facing the state.
In recognition of his exceptional service and expertise, Bishop Rudolph was appointed to the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees in 2021 by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Through his role on the board, he continues to contribute to the advancement of higher education and its transformative impact on the lives of students across the state.
Currently, Bishop Rudolph fulfills his pastoral responsibilities at the Calvary Church Of God In Christ and Davis Memorial Church Of God In Christ.
More information about the Arkansas Boys State Hall of Fame is available online at https://arboysstate.org/alumni-2/.
Arkansas Boys State is an immersive program in civics education designed for high school juniors. Since 1940, the week-long summer program has transformed the next generation of leaders throughout the state and beyond. These men have become state, national, and international leaders, including Pres. Bill Clinton, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former White House Chiefs of Staff Mack McLarty and Jack Watson Jr., Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. John Boozman and Arkansas Chief Justice John Dan Kemp. Learn more at arboysstate.org.
During their wee k at Arkansas Boys State, delegates are assigned a political party, city, and county. Throughout the week, delegates, from the ground up, administer this mock government as if it were real: they run for office, draft and pass legislation, solve municipal challenges, and engage constituents. By the week's end, the delegates have experienced civic responsibility and engagement firsthand while making life-long memories and friends - all with our guiding principle that 'Democracy Depends on Me.'
