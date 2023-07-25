Craft enthusiasts from all over the country are coming to Malvern this week, as Arkansas Yarn Co. on South Main Street is a featured stop, yet again, for this year’s participants of the Arkansas Yarn Crawl.
The Yarn Crawl is a week-long annual event during which yarn enthusiasts and crafters from across America will travel through the Natural State, making stops at various participating yarn shops along the way. The Facebook page dedicated to the event describes it as “Arkansas’ very own, statewide local yarn shop hop.”
The Arkansas Yarn Crawl is in its sixth season this year. As in past events, participating crafters will pick up a “passport” to take with them and get stamped at each location. Those passports will be turned in at the final stop for the chance to win one of several fabulous prizes. Awards will be given at various prize levels, depending on how many stores a participant visited and, subsequently, how many stamps they received.
Other stores participating in this year’s Arkansas Yarn Crawl include:
Gabriele’s Flowers & fibers in Bull Shoals
Unraveled Yarn Boutique in Paragould
Rich Mountain Fiber Co. in Mena
Knit Unto Others in Arkadelphia
“Basically what it is, is an awesome adventure through the state of Arkansas spanning over a week,” Arkansas Yarn Co. owner Lorri Ann Helberg said prior to last year’s event, adding that each participating shop will host a variety of events and hand out free tote bags to visitors, adorned with the cute and colorful Yarn Crawl logo, while supplies last.
The Yarn Crawl kicked off Friday, July 21, and is scheduled to last through Saturday, July 29. Helberg and the Arkansas Yarn Co. team hosted a crowd of visitors this weekend. Helberg said the store had featured guests on Saturday and special trunk shows, crafting sessions, and daily giveaways that will last throughout the week. Visitors who make purchases this week will also be entered into a grand prize drawing taking place at the conclusion of the event.
If you’ve never been in before or haven’t stopped by in awhile, the Yarn Crawl is also a great time for locals to stop in and visit the Arkansas Yarn Co., located at 202 S. Main St.
Come check out all the gorgeous yarn colors Helberg and her team have created, and while you’re at it, shop for special gifts, learn about upcoming classes or yarning session, or peruse the high-end jane iredale makeup counter.
The dermatologist-owned jane iredale makeup company offers exclusive products that are mineral-based and nourishing to the skin. jane iredale products are primarily found for sale online or at cosmetic surgery centers because they are fragrance-free, preservative-free, cruelty-fee, and high-performance, so being able to purchase such a great line of products right here on South Main Street is a great advantage to consumers.
The Arkansas Yarn Co. website showcases the various color collections and other items available, as well as upcoming classes and current sales. Helberg also has a podcast, ArkansasYarnCast, on YouTube.
For more information about the Arkansas Yarn Co. or their participation in the Arkansas Yarn Crawl, please visit the South Main Street location, visit them online at website https://arkansasyarnco.myshopify.com/, check out their Facebook page @arkansasyarnco, or call the store directly at 501-332-4292. Hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.