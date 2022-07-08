From the vibrant rainbow enveloping you as soon as you walk through the door, to the sewing mannequins on display dressed in handmade and surprisingly modern sweaters, vests and other apparel, to the luxurious hand-dyed yarns created right onsite in the store’s state-of-the-art hand-dying studio, Arkansas Yarn Co. is an exceptional family-owned business that has been on the fast-track to success since it opened in 2019.
A hard worker and admitted overachiever, owner Lorri Ann Helberg didn’t let COVID slow her down one bit when the pandemic hit soon after the shop opened. Her and her team’s ceaseless efforts have since garnered the yarn shop a national reputation as a prime destination spot for yarn enthusiasts.
Arkansas Yarn Co. in Malvern draws visitors from all over the country to our little neck of the woods, and that is sure to be the case next weekend, as the local yarn shop is one of seven stops on the 2022 Arkansas Yarn Crawl.
The Yarn Crawl is a week-long annual event during which yarn enthusiasts from across America will travel through the Natural State, making stops at various participating yarn shops along the way. The Facebook page dedicated to the event describes it as “Arkansas’ very own, statewide local yarn shop hop.”
The Arkansas Yarn Crawl is in its fifth season and is hosted this year by seven participating shops around the state: Knit Unto Others in Arkadelphia, Gabriele’s Flowers and Fibers in Bull Shoals, Shoppes at Fleece ’n Flax in Eureka Springs, Artasia in Hardy, Arkansas Yarn Co. in Malvern, Unraveled Yarn Boutique in Paragould and Mocking Moon in Rogers.
Participating crafters will pick up a “passport” to take with them and get stamped at each location. Those passports will be turned in at the final stop for a chance to win one of several prizes. Awards will be given at various prize levels, depending on how many stores a participant visited and, subsequently, how many stamps they received.
“Basically what it is, is an awesome adventure through the state of Arkansas spanning over a week,” Arkansas Yarn Co. owner Lorri Ann Helberg said, adding that each participating shop will host a variety of events and hand out free tote bags to visitors, adorned with the cute and the colorful Yarn Crawl logo, while supplies last.
The Arkansas Yarn Crawl kicks off Friday, July 15, lasting throughout the following week and concluding on Saturday, July 23. Helberg said the Arkansas Yarn Co. team is excited to greet visitors and host different trunk shows, crafting sessions, and daily giveaways throughout the week. Visitors who make purchases during that week will also be entered into a grand prize drawing taking place at the conclusion of the event.
The Yarn Crawl is a great time for locals who haven’t yet visited the Arkansas Yarn Co., located at 202 S. Main St., to come in and check out all the yarn color creations the team has come up with, as well as shop for special gifts, learn about upcoming classes or yarning sessions, or peruse the high-end jane iredale makeup counter.
The dermatologist-owned jane iredale makeup company offers exclusive products that are mineral-based and nourishing to the skin. jane iredale products are primarily found for sale online or at cosmetic surgery centers because they are fragrance-free, preservative-free, cruelty-fee, and high-performance, so being able to purchase such a line of products right here on South Main Street is a great advantage to consumers.
The Arkansas Yarn Co. website showcases the various color collections and other items available, as well as upcoming classes and current sales. Helberg also recently started a podcast, ArkansasYarnCast, on YouTube.
Ready for a great new hobby? For more information about the Arkansas Yarn Co. or their part in the upcoming Arkansas Yarn Crawl, please visit the South Main Street location, visit them online at website https://arkansasyarnco.myshopify.com/, check out their Facebook page @arkansasyarnco, or call the store directly at 501-332-4292.