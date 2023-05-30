The Arts in Education Artist Roster is an online listing of professional performers and visual or literary artists who are available to participate in a variety of Arts in Education programs.
The Arts in Education (AIE) program is designed to strengthen the role of the arts in preK-12 educational settings by fostering participation in the arts as an integral part of life and the basic education process. Local schools and community nonprofit organizations may sponsor individual teaching artists or teaching artists associated with a larger arts organization in preK-12 residencies at specific sites to demonstrate their art discipline and link their art form to other curriculum areas.
During a residency, artists are based in a school or a community organization where they work with a site coordinator and key staff members to develop programs and activities based on the site’s needs and facilities. Inclusion in the AIE Artist Roster is determined by an independent panel review process.
Applications open Monday, April 17 and close Monday, June 19. Reviews will be conducted Tuesday, July 18.
For more information contact Arts in Education Program Manager, Matt Boyce, at 501-324-9769 or email him at matt.boyce@arkansas.gov.