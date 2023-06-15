During a traffic stop Monday, June 12, 2023, on Interstate 40, Arkansas State Police seized approximately 146 pounds of cocaine. The street value of the illegal drugs is estimated to be over $6.5 million.
“Anyone thinking about transporting illegal drugs on Arkansas interstates should think twice,” said ASP Col. Mike Hagar.
Two suspects were taken into custody and will be charged accordingly after Troopers stopped a truck hauling a track hoe at around 8:20 p.m. on I-40 near Lonoke. During a search, Troopers seized 146 pounds or 66 kilograms of cocaine.