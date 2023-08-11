The Malvern Lions Club welcomed Malvern HS Assistant Principal, Ritchie Holliman, to speak at their weekly meeting Tuesday afternoon at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center.
Holliman has been employed at the Malvern School District since July 2020 and came to the local civic club’s meeting at the behest of Lion Club member and MHS JORTC Instructor, Col. Pat Daniel.
Daniel said he was excited for his fellow Lions to get more acquainted with the school administrator, and for all of them hear details about Holliman’s experience at an “Education Leaders Tour” that took place earlier this summer at Fort Liberty in North Carolina. (The renowned military installation is better known to the public as “Fort Bragg”, but the name was changed during a formal ceremony in early June of this year.)’
“I asked Mr. Holliman to come today to speak to you all because I know a lot of you haven’t had the opportunity to get to meet him and know him like you know some of the other administrators in the Malvern School District,” Daniel said.
“Mr. Holliman’s been with us for several years now. He’s near and dear to my heart just because he knows I love the assistant principals and administration and all, I try to take care of them like they take care of me,” Daniel said.
“He’s also a retired Army guy, so you know, we have that connection,” Daniel said. “He retired from the United States Army, and then he got into education as his next foray in life, so we have that in common, as well.”
Mr. Holliman and a handful of other school administrators from districts around the country got the chance to perform a tandem parachute jump at the North Carolina base with members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, a world-renowned group nicknamed the “Golden Knights”.
The Golden Knights began as a competitive jumping team against the former Soviet Union in 1959. They are the best jumpers throughout their branch of service and have come to serve as international icons and global ambassadors for the Army, a living symbol of the American military force’s supreme status.
The Golden Knights perform demonstration jumps, compete in aerial competitions and conduct tandem jumps with fortunate people who earn or are given that right through various means. The Golden Knights jump with presidents and other politicians, entertainers, athletes, students, and VIP groups and individuals during planned events throughout the year.
Malvern Lion Club President, MPD Capt. Doye Delacruz, remarked that the Golden Knights even made a special appearance during halftime at a Malvern HS Leopards football game back when he was a student playing for the team.
“The Golden Knights jumped out here at a homecoming game when I was in 10th grade,” Delacruz said.
Holliman started his presentation by saying, “I really appreciate this opportunity. It’s a real honor to come and speak to you.”
Holliman shared that when he was a soldier in the U.S. Army at Fort Campbell many years ago, he had wanted to go to airborne school but didn’t get that opportunity, instead being sent to Germany for about seven years.
Holliman also spent a little time stationed at Fort Bragg during his stint in the military, so when fellow Assistant Principal at MSD, Manuel Bulhoes, informed his colleague of a traveling engagement at the North Carolina base, Holliman “jumped” at the chance to attend.
“Some of it was classified, so I had to sign a non-disclosure, so I can’t talk about it all,” Holliman said.
However, Holliman was able to share that attendees spent time with the Special Forces group of tandem jumpers and got to learn all about their operations.
“There are a lot of interesting things going on for students to go and become soldiers, and get into fields of vocation that would probably empower them for the rest of their life, so it was really nice and empowering just to see all the things that are going on with them,” Holliman said.
“We got to go to the language school, got to go to the training school with the training equipment, we got to go and speak with some of the instructors, just a whole bunch of Special Forces folks that talked to us, and it was thoroughly enjoyable,” Holliman shared. “We even got to speak with the General of the post, we ate lunch with him, it was just, it was great, it was an awesome trip.”
Holliman said the highlight of the trip was the tandem parachute jump. Holliman had first been told that he wasn’t going to be able to do the jump because he had only given verbal confirmation before the trip and had been expected to sign a release form.
