Jami Kirksey with the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance recently paid a visit to Arkansas State University Three Rivers to present a check to the Eagle Outreach Pantry.
“The Eagle Outreach Food, Clothing, and Hygiene Pantry is available for anyone who is a a or employee at Arkansas State University Three Rivers,” according to the school’s website. “The pantry provides a variety of supplies including food, hygiene products, and clothing.”
ASU Three Rivers applied for and was awarded a Capacity Building Grant, will fund “a second chest freezer, weighing scales, sopping carts with wheels, and a shopping bag holder,” according to a statement released by the college.
“We are so grateful to have received this grant that will help us serve our students and ASUTR employees better!
Thank you Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance,” the college’s statement reads.