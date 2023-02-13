Black History Month is the perfect time to learn more about the countless hidden stories of amazing individuals of color who have made a positive impact in the world.
People like Jan Matzeliger, who invented an automatic shoe lasting machine that made up to 700 pairs of shoes a day; George Caruther, who helped develop a complex camera/telescope that was part of the 1972 Apollo 16 mission to the moon; Gladys West, a mathematician whose work became the basis for the Global Positioning System; and Arkansas’s own Dr. Samuel Kountz, a pioneer in organ transplants who performed the first-ever kidney transplant between a donor and a recipient who were not identical twins.
“Kountz made the breakthrough observation that high doses of a certain steroid hormone arrested the rejection of transplanted kidneys,” according to an article on the “Only in Arkansas” website. “This discovery led directly to the current drug regimens that make organ transplants using donations from unrelated donors routine.”
Learn more about Arkansas Black History and Join ASU Three Rivers all through the month of February to acknowledge and celebrate Black History Month.
“Since 1976, every American president has designated February as Black History Month and endorsed a specific theme,” according to the school’s social media. “The Black History Month 2023 theme, “Black Resistance,” explores how “African Americans have resisted historic and ongoing oppression, in all forms, especially the racial terrorism of lynching, racial pogroms and police killings,” since the nation’s earliest days.”
Here are a few highlights of ASU Three Rivers upcoming events:
Part One of the docuseries “1619 Project” was shown Feb. 8. Join them once again on Feb. 13, from 12:15 p.m.—1 p.m. in the Board Room to enjoy a group viewing of Part 2 of the docuseries, which was borne out of an audacious journalistic endeavor that examined “the impact of chattel slavery on American life and culture,” as quoted from an NPR article about the docuseries.
