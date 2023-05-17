Arkansas State University Three Rivers received a grant of $1.26M from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council (ANCRC) at its meeting on Wednesday, May 10. The grant will be used to begin Phase IV of the Historic Ritz Theatre Restoration.
The council distributed $47.5 million to more than 30 projects that will restore and protect state-owned lands and property.
“We are extremely appreciative to ANCRC for their help through the first three Phases and with Phase IV funding, we will be able to complete the restoration and open the theatre for business by late 2024 or early 2025,” Chancellor Steve Rook stated.
As Phase III comes to an end, the lobby has been torn out and is now in the process of being restored. Restrooms are being revamped and interior elements continue to be finalized.
Phase IV will include electrical systems, fire protection, HVAV, acoustical treatment, insulation, drywall, carpentry, ceilings, and signage. A significant element of Phase IV is the more than 440 theatre seats, of which includes balcony seating, that will be installed in the coming year.
A “seat naming project”, Take Your Seat at the Historic Ritz Theatre Campaign, allows members of the community to name as many seats as desired in the Allen-Nix Auditorium. The community is invited to be a part of the restoration in an exciting and meaningful way by dedicating a seat for themselves, a loved one, a coworker, friend, etc. The naming opportunity will be for the life of the chairs. Additional information regarding the Campaign can be found by visiting: https://asutr.edu/pages/take_your_seat_historic_ritz_theatre_campaign or by calling 501.332.0234.
During Dr. Rook’s presentation to the ANCRC Board, he stated, “Eighty-nine of the seats have already been dedicated. There will be additional naming opportunities for areas throughout the theatre, including the lobby, the stage, the balcony, etc.”
Phase I of the restoration consisted of roof demolition and repair followed by the installation of a new roof and awning anchor for the new marquee; the entrance was restored with original entry tile being discovered; restored the front doors to 1948 location and style, and exterior front wall tile was replaced.
During Phase II, the interior dividing wall between the two lower theatres was removed and the balcony was opened up restoring the three single theatres back to one open auditorium with a stage; and the mechanical/electrical room structure was removed and replaced. The new marquee and blade sign was installed in March and a lighting ceremony was held in April for the new signs. Additionally, the exterior exit stair, fire protection/alarm systems, electrical systems, HVAC systems, and plumbing were installed.
Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, who serves as secretary of the ANCRC said, “The ANCRC Trust Fund has funded over $550 million in projects since its first grants were made in 1989. Many important buildings and properties across Arkansas have been saved for future generations by the fund, and we are a better state for it.”
As a way of showing thanks to local sponsors during last week’s presentation, Rook took time to commend Malvern National Bank for the $170k provided for the all-neon marquee, of which is formally named the MNB Marquee.
ANCRC has funded the restoration and preservation of such iconic properties as the Arkansas State Capitol, Old Main on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus, Lakeport Plantation in Chicot County and the Johnny Cash Home in Dyess.
The Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council (ANCRC) was established by Arkansas Act 729 of 1987. Its grants and trust fund are managed for the acquisition, management and stewardship of state-owned lands, or the preservation of state-owned historic sites, buildings, structures or objects which the ANCRC determines to be of value for recreation or conservation purposes. The properties are to be used, preserved and conserved for the benefit of present and future generations.