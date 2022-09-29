The Malvern Lions Club welcomed John Bratton, director of the ASU Three Rivers Career Center, to its weekly meeting to share how this academic program readies high school seniors from districts all around the county for their steps beyond graduation, whether that be toward advancing their education or moving directly into the workforce.
Bratton has been employed in various capacities at ASUTR for more than 17 years and is a graduate of the college’s vocational program. He served as an automotive instructor in the secondary career center for many years before transitioning to the director’s role last year.
The Career Center’s mission, as stated on the college website, is “To equip students with industry skills, experiences, and certifications, preparing them for success in employment and further educational opportunities.”
Bratton said he sometimes gets flack for earning his credentials through the vo-tech program, but that the courses taught on campus back then were of similar caliber to the high-quality education students are receiving to this day. “There’s nothing wrong with the word ‘vocational’, it’s just another way of saying it.” The merits of the vo-tech program Bratton went through are quite obvious.
“There’s a big push now to get the career and technical education back in. We never left,” he said. “We’ve been over there at the college the whole time.”
The program teaches concrete skills that are in high demand in the modern workforce. Programs include A&P/Medical Terminology, Automotive Technology, Construction Technology, CNA, Criminal Justice, Industrial Technology, and Welding.
“We’ve got 200 kids a day that come over and learn how to weld, fix cars, build houses. We’ve got our medical program where they’re learning how to go into all fields medical,” Bratton said.
“All this is done during high school, with no charge to them, and we do it every day. It’s what we do,” Bratton said. “We’re here for the kids, we serve all the area high schools.”
