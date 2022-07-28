Arkansas State University Three Rivers Chancellor, Dr. Steve Rook officially informed the public in the Malvern community Wednesday afternoon and announced that the college has implemented an athletics program with baseball and softball for intercollegiate athletics in the fall of 2023.
ASU Three Rivers Eagles will participate in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA)— which fosters a national program of athletic participation in an environment that supports equitable opportunities consistent with the educational objectives of member colleges.
Rook addressed the public about a historic new beginning of college athletics Wednesday during a press conference held in the Ballard Conference Room on the ASUTR campus. Rook also announced that Brian Golden of Malvern will serve as part-time Athletic Director and Consultant for ASU Three Rivers athletic program.
According to information released by the college, Arkansas State University Three Rivers in Malvern announced plans on Wednesday to debut an athletic program in Fall 2023 that will include men’s baseball and women’s softball.
A press conference was held at the Arkansas State University System office in Little Rock Wednesday morning announcing the new program.
ASUTR Chancellor, Dr. Steve Rook, shared at the press conference, “We anticipate the athletic program to drive enrollment for the College by capturing a group of potential students who had previously left the area in pursuit of intercollegiate athletics.”
ASU Three Rivers Eagles will be a part of the Division II baseball and softball teams and will compete under Region 2 which encompasses Arkansas and Oklahoma. Division II colleges may grant athletic scholarships that are limited to tuition, books, fees and up to $250 in supplies required for courses. Each sport has limits on the number of scholarships that can be awarded.
ASU Three Rivers is a public, open access, two-year college campus of the Arkansas State University System. Arkansas State University Three Rivers in Malvern provides high-quality academic and technical programs, plus continuing education, high school career center, workforce training, adult programs, concurrent enrollment plus much more.