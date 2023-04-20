TRiO is a federally funded student service program that provides support and resources to college students from “disadvantaged backgrounds,” according to the U.S. Dept. of Education.
“We assist low-income, first-generation college students and individuals with disabilities through our academic services,” said Georgia Sherman, TRiO Education Specialist/Tutor Coordinator at Arkansas State University Three Rivers. “It’s a really good program.”
Students at ASU Three Rivers have an amazing TRiO program right at their fingertips, ASUTR’s TRiO program provides students access to tutoring; disability services; personal, career, and/or career counseling; a network of support; free events and non-stop activities.
Aspects of the ASUTR TRiO program help students make new friends, get acquainted with the faculty, improve their study skills, and learn how to do pre-employment tasks like building resumes and writing letters to prospective employers. ASUTR TRiO supports and guides students throughout their educational journey, into completion of their degree program and/or transfer to a four-year college.
ASU TRiO has some really fun things coming up to raise money for their student support services. First up is the All You Can Eat Dinner featuring “Catfish, Chicken, & All The fixings” to take place on Friday, April 28, from 5-7 p.m. in the Keith Great Room on the ASU Three Rivers campus.
