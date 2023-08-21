ASU Three Rivers is excited to welcome Alan Robinette to campus as the school’s new Library DIrector.
Robinette was selected to fill the role vacated by Irene Girgente, who chose to leave at the end of last semester to relocate out of state and be closer to family.
Robinette comes to the ASUTR campus fresh from his previous position at the Saline County Library, where he served as “Community Librarian”. Robinson was in charge of coordinating special activities and events designed to appeal to the public and foster more community engagement. He also has relevant experience through his past employment in the campus libraries at National Park College and Henderson State University.
Robinette is already familiar with the ASU Three Rivers library because was tasked with “shadowing” a librarian at a facility of his choice during the pursuit of his Master of Library & Information Science degree, and he reached out to staff at ASUTR to fulfill that requirement.
“In 2020, my first semester of library school, they had an ‘Intro to Library Science’ and they asked you, ‘Go to a school or a library that you think you would like to work at, set up an appointment, shadow that librarian for the day, write a paper on it, and let us know what you think.’ And I came here,” he said. “This is the school that I came to and said, ‘ok, this is a school where I feel like I can make a difference.’ “
Robinette got into library science later in life, going back to school at age 47 to make a career shift from his former job in the circulation department at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
“I went back to school because I was with the Democrat and the Sentinel Record in 2016, but I was in Circulation, and you could see the writing on the wall, you know—we weren’t going to circulate much longer,” he said.
Robinette enrolled in classes at National Park College in 2017 with no specific plans other than obtaining a degree, but he said the invaluable assistance he received from the library staff at NPC left an indelible mark on him and helped him determine what career path he wanted to take. He said going back to college later in life and being in class with younger students right out of high school was very revealing.
“Ok, there’s a real gap here,” he said. “What they learn in high school and what they’re expected to know as college freshman—there’s a gap, there’s a void there.” Robinette saw firsthand how the library staff at NPC helped students bridge that gap, and he is excited to now serve in a similar capacity at ASU Three Rivers.
Robinette is thrilled to be back on the job in a campus library, as that is his preferred work setting. He enjoys being able to provide crucial help and resources for the students, just as he was provided at NPC. Robinette looks forward to serving students who, like him, needed help with basic writing, research and study skills at the college level—tools that students need to have in their belt if they hope to succeed in the classroom.
“I got into National Park, and I didn’t know what I was doing. I needed a lot of help,” he said. “And I thought, there are a lot of students like me who don’t know how to do proper research, and I can make a difference.”
Robinette said his predecessor at ASU Thee Rivers left the campus library in great shape, so he isn’t doing any major overhaul or changing how they run things to a great extent.
“It’s nice to come in after somebody who has done such a good job, because you don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” he said.
Robinette is focused instead on working in tandem with the instructors to provide appropriate resources for their courses, and he wants to cater to each class, depending on the particular needs of the teacher and the students.
“One of the things she did, and that I hope to be able to continue, is to work with the faculty and say, ‘ok, what can the library do to support your academic mission? Can we design a research guide that is specific to your topic of study, can we go into the classroom and talk to your students about how to do research?’ ” Robinette said.
Robinette said he also hopes to make the campus library a place that students will want to linger for awhile, alone or with friends, with a hot cup o’ joe and lots of interesting reads to choose from. One slight change Robinette made was to remove a couple of the lower shelving units from the library’s central interior, to make the space more inviting.
“We want to be a place where they feel comfortable to come in, and we want to blow up that stereotype that we are just a mausoleum of books,” he said.
Robinette said his new co-workers have welcomed him with open arms and have been gracious, accommodating, and a true pleasure to work with.
“They are so sweet, they are really good people,” he said. Robinette hopes his relationships with the faculty will foster an easy cohesion between the library and the classroom.
“And I want it to be a cohesive effort, where the faculty is working with the library, and the librarian is working with the student, the student goes back to the faculty, and it’s all very student-oriented, so that we can make sure the student is getting what they need out of the class,” he said.
“A lot of these students, some are going into industry right after two years, some of them are going on to a four-year institution, and we want to make sure that when they get there, that people recognize, ‘Oh, that’s a Three Rivers student, they know what they’re doing,’ “ he said.
Robinette is eager to get out into the local community and start building those ancillary relationships, as well, to serve in the best interests of the college. He knows he stands as a representative for the school now, and he is excited to be part of the ASU Three Rivers team.
“We want there to be a cohesiveness,” he said, “and I’m already saying ‘we’—I’ve only been here two weeks, and I’m already saying ‘we’ because it is a family. It’s a small school in a small town.”
Robinette said he and the rest of the ASUTR family can’t wait for the Fall 2023-24 semester to begin, and they want to stress to the public that even though classes start next Monday, Aug. 21, prospective students still have until the end of that week to enroll.
If you’ve been tossing around the idea of going to school, there’s never been a better time. ASUTR can assist you in finding and applying for financial aid and determining your course of study. They have options for kids fresh out of high school, adults looking to make a career change, and employees who want to improve upon their existing skill set.
Robinette urges students to drop by the library to see what he and his staff can do to make their learning experience easier, more enjoyable, and more productive. Once classes start next week, the library will be open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., and Fridays, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
For more information about the library’s array of services, plus information about the various degree programs, specialized classes and extracurricular activities on campus, call ASU Three Rivers at 501-337-5000 or pay them a visit at One College Cir. in Malvern. You can also take a virtual tour and register for classes online at www.asutr.edu.