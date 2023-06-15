Dr. Steve Rook, ASU Three RIvers Chancellor, introduced the school’s new softball coach, Kelsey Rhine, to the Malvern Lion’s Club Tuesday at their weekly meeting.
Coach Rhine informed the members in attendance that she is very excited to be at ASU Three Rivers and to have been given the opportunity to begin the softball team. Ms. Rhine played collegiate softball herself, pitching for the Henderson State Reddies. She comes to Malvern from the University of Montecillo where she served one year as a student assistant, one year as a grad assistant coach and last season as a full time staff softball coach.
Coach Rhine reported that she currently has 9 student athletes signed to the softball team and is still actively recruiting in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma. Most college softball teams average 18-25 players; with this being the inaugural season for the team she would like to have 14 athletes.
