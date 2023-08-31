The Hot Spring County Historical Society invites YOU and your family to be our special guests at our September 11 meeting! A panel of former Reynolds employees will share a brief history of the Jones Mills Plant, discuss the process of making aluminum (including the sweat, muscles and dangers involved), and the impact that aluminum production at the Reynolds facility located at Jones Mills made in our county, state and country. We hope YOU will acceptour invitation and we encourage YOU to recall and share a memory or two, if you like. We will meet in the Lecture Room at Arkansas State University Three Rivers at 6:00pm, Monday, September 11. As always, the public is welcome!
Attention: Reynolds Metal Retirees and Past Employees
