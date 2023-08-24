Tim Kling, paramedic and Operations manager LifeNet EMS was the speaker at this month’s Chamber breakfast.
Mr. Kling spoke about a new program he is beginning called “Community Responders” Tim began his talk with the crown by thanking Chief Taber and Chief Brewster for placing safety of our citizens as their #1 primary concern for both the police and fire departments. He also thank all our county’s volunteer firefighters for all their work keeping the county safe.
Tim spoke a little bit about LifeNet noting that all the Malvern employees are invested in this community. LifeNet is in the process of purchasing 4 new van style ambulances to be able to respond faster and more efficiently in our county. He also pointed out the the LifeNet vehicle he drives has been equipped with everything ambulances have except a stretcher, this provides aid to be adminsinter by certified personnel at a much faster response time.
A special project Mr. Kling has been working on is bringing his “Community Responders” class to our community. He wants to bring this program into churches, civic groups, and other community groups to train more of us to be able to respond in emergencies while waiting for emergency staff from LifeNet, police and fire. This class will teach basic hands only CPR and AED use, Stop the Bleed training, Stroke Awareness BEFAST assessment, how to properly communicate with 911 responders and dispatchers and bystander mental health assistance. The class is set to last one to one and one-half hours. Tim informed the crowd that bystander CPR can double or triple the survival rate of a person experiencing a medical emergency and that a recent study showed that 50% of workers are unable to locate an AED in their workplace. Getting these skills into the community will greatly increase the survival rate of patients in need and will assist emergency responders in getting patients the care they need.
Tim shared the story about a close friend of his who had a cardiac emergency while working and his coworker, who had been trained with basic CPR, was able to begin the CPR immediately Doctors attributed this fast response to emergency treatment before paramedics arrived to Tim’s friend surviving this major medical event. This event and so many more like them are what inspired Tim to bring this training into the community he serves and loves. Anyone interested in having the course with their group can contact Tim by email at tekling@lifenetems.org
During his talk Mr Kling expressed several “shameless plugs” for a new business on Main Street opened by his wife and her business partner. If you haven’t tried the delicious ice cream at The Scoop on Main you should very soon!
Also noted at this month’s breakfast event were new Chamber members: 3rd and Main Mental Health Cooperative, ARCare, Calvary’s Cross Cowboy Church, The Scoop on Main, Central Arkansas Telephone Cooperative, Inc, and Game Craz Acarade.
There are plenty of community events coming up in the next few weeks and you are urged to get involved. Please check out the Chamber website to see a calendar of events.