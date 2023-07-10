[Oakland, CA] - Gloria Bailey-Ray, (former Malvern, AR native) is an accomplished author, certified professional life coach, producer, Founder & President of It’s Essential, LLC. Gloria Bailey-Ray is dedicated to helping individuals achieve their full potential. With over 25 years of experience in Corporate America. Gloria has experienced several expansions and downsizings. In an attempt to help others navigate work/career challenges, Gloria decided to leave the corporate world to focus on helping individuals achieve their life and career goals.
Gloria’s first book, “U Didn’t Get The Memo-Navigating Corporate America”, was a success and led to her writing the 2nd edition of the book. The lack of tangible resources on this subject is leading Gloria to continue the series under “U” Didn’t Get the Memo. The series will continue to focus on navigating various areas in Corporate America and life.
As a certified professional life coach, Gloria works with individuals to strengthen areas in their lives surrounding communication, connections, relationships, finances, and confidence. She also counsels’ clients in areas of shortcomings, self-reflection, and improvement by providing methods to change patterns and habits so they can make an influential impact on the world. She mentors with passion, guiding her clients to effectively elevate their leadership vision to new heights. Gloria believes in being a change disrupter and is committed to helping individuals achieve their goals.
In addition to her coaching practice, Gloria is also the creator, producer, and host of the popular TV show, The Gloria Bailey-Ray Show (formerly the “U” Didn’t Get the Memo Show). The show features relevant mainstream topics and invited guests who cover a myriad of topics ranging from careers, finance, healthcare, cooking, disease management, and so much more. The show streams “live” worldwide every Tuesdays at 5PM (PST) on Facebook, YouTube & LinkedIn.
Gloria was recently appointed as a Commissioner for the Public Safety and Services Oversight Commission, for Oakland, CA. Prior to this appointment she served 5 years on the Affordable Housing & Infrastructure Public Oversight Committee for Oakland, CA.
Gloria’s educational background is impressive, with an Associate Degree of Registered Nursing
(ADRN), Bachelor of Arts in Humanities with an emphasis in gender law, and a Master of Public
Administration with an emphasis in health services administration from the University of San
Francisco.
Gloria’s down-to-earth personality and enthusiastic, upbeat style appeals to audiences who are early in their careers and seasoned professionals. She is an engaging motivational speaker who uses real-life experiences to help inspire people to aggressively chase their goals. Gloria is truly “the authentic coach,” as described in the media.
To learn more about Gloria Bailey-Ray and her work, visit her website at www.gloriabaileyray.com.
Contact: Gloria Bailey-Ray
[510-576-9068]
[gloria@gloriabaileyray.com]