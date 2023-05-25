Authorities in Hot Springs are asking for help in finding a local young man who has not been seen by any of his friends or family since May 17.
Amir Isaiah Ellis is a 20-year old African American male with black hair and brown eyes who stands 5’06” and weighs approximately 160 lbs.
Information released by HSPD indicates that Ellis was last seen in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 17, at an address on Rocky Reef Circle in Hot Springs, although Ellis’s mother, Jessica Ellis, stated on social media that her son went missing either late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning, after allegedly being taken against his will by two Hispanic males.
Jessica Ellis told the House of Artist Podcast that Amir is one of four boys and is a nice, happy, goofy person and a loving son who adores his family. She and his loved ones are confident Amir did not leave of his own accord, because of his affection for the group, and because he normally keeps in regular touch with her and others in the family.
A reward is being offered for information that lead to Amir’s safe return. Anyone with information about what happened to Ellis or his current whereabouts is urged to contact 202-982-6172 or Det. Brian Branstetter with the Hot Springs Police Department. Branstetter can be reached by calling 501-321-6704 or emailing bbranstetter@cityhs.net.