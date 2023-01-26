The Malvern Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are looking for two juveniles from Malvern who went missing from the local area in recent weeks.
Micheal D’Amato is 16 years old and has been missing since Jan. 22. D’Amato is a brown-haired, blue-eyed male who stands 5’11” tall and weighs 185 lbs. He was last seen in Malvern and is believed to have traveled to Colorado with a friend, but he may still be in the local area or in transit.
Austin Henning is 16 years old and has been missing since Jan. 14. Henning is a brown-haired, brown-eyed male who stands 5’9” tall and weighs 160 lbs. He was last seen in Malvern. His current whereabouts are unknown.
Both juveniles are believed to have left the area of their own accord, but the public is asked to be on the lookout for the two minors and contact law enforcement with any information. The cases do not seem to be related, according to available details. Please call MPD at 501-332-3636 or contact the department through Facebook Messenger.