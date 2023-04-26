On Monday, April 24, Arkansas State University Three Rivers - Saline County Career Technical Campus’ Industrial Technology Instructor, John Westbrook gave class awards. One of the awards - 2023 Tracy Estes Award - was given to a Glen Rose senior, Brayden Phillips.
Tracy Estes was a lifelong Hot Spring County resident, and a Mechanical supervisor for many years. Mr. Estes was a dear friend and mentor to Mr. Westbrook. Mr. Estes passed away in August of 2022. Mr. Westbrook wanted Tracy’s legacy passed on by creating an award that one student in his class would receive each year for showing certain criteria, including work ethics and character.
Tracy Estes’ Family came to the ceremony to celebrate the student’s achievement. Brayden Phillips has attended Saline County Career Technical Campus for the last two years and will graduate this May with a Certificate of Proficiency in Industrial Technology.